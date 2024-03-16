Shocking! 7.6% of Americans Identify as LGBTQ Up From 4.4%

According to a new Gallup report, the percentage of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer adults in the U.S. has soared from 4.4% to an all-time high of 7.6% in 2023.

Broken down by gender, the survey of 12,000 people 18 and older across the country found that women were nearly twice as likely as men to identify as LGBTQ.

This is the first year Gallup has laid out its annual LGBTQ identification report in a way that breaks down each generation by gender.

Looking at all generations, 8.5% of women and 4.7% of men identified as LGBTQ, the survey found.

The survey reported margins of sampling error of plus or – 4 percentage points among LGBTQ respondents.

The new data shows that more than one in five Generation Z adults now identify as LGBT, including nearly 30% of Gen Z women.

Bisexual adults make up the largest proportion of the LGBTQ+ population — 4.4% of U.S. adults and 57.3% of LGBTQ+ adults say they are bisexual. [That’s a big change in moral outlooks.]

