Two Legal Immigrants Dedicated This Song to Laken Riley

M Dowling
This song by two legal immigrants is dedicated to Laken Riley, and a portion of the money from the song will go to families of those murdered by illegal immigrants. The link to the song, The America I know, by Trump Latinos and Jeff Levy can be purchased here.


