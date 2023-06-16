Shocking Fox News: They Go Beyond Woke Into Perverse [Warning, Explicit]

There are two very shocking reports about Fox News today. One affects free speech and the other is their fierce support for a most extreme Pride agenda and faux inclusivity. They are more than Woke. They’re lost.

First, since it’s short, Fox refused a phone call from Donald Trump. It was the 8 pm block. However, they claim to support free speech.

According to Human Events reporter Jack Posobiec, “Human Events has learned that President Trump attempted to call-in to Fox News in the 8p block on the night of his arraignment in Miami on his way to Bedminster. The request was denied by Fox.”

This came after his arraignment.

Human Events has learned that President Trump attempted to call-in to Fox News in the 8p block on the night of his arraignment in Miami on his way to Bedminster The request was denied by Fox — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) June 15, 2023

Here is the most shocking Fox News.

Matt Walsh obtained internal documents from @FoxNews employees. Fox Corp is celebrating Pride by encouraging employees to read about “glory holes,” supporting a group that gives sterilizing hormones to homeless youth, and deploying woke AI to monitor everyone. They even support the anti-Catholic, anti-religion, vile Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. Can Pedophilia be far behind?

EXPLICIT CONTENT:

5/ The Ali Forney Center, which Fox praises for rescuing “homeless LGBT youth,” appears to admit (on Twitter and its website) that it injects these homeless young people with cross-sex hormones, which are known to cause sterilization. pic.twitter.com/oZp91eR8Hk — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 15, 2023

7/ Let’s scroll down a bit more on the Fox employee portal. Employees are also encouraged to “expand [their] perspective” by reading books by trans activists, including a memoir titled Fairest “about a precocious boy … who would grow up to become a woman.” pic.twitter.com/yfaJHzYzOf — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 15, 2023

9/ The Fox-endorsed book also details the author’s graphic description of having a “c*ck” in his mouth. pic.twitter.com/MOUdNlDy5z — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 15, 2023

11/ The book, which Fox suggests will “expand your perspective,” also quickly devolves into gay erotica. pic.twitter.com/PPMr3cfIQh — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 15, 2023

13/ Fox further recommends that employees listen to podcasts like “Queery” and watch various TED Talks about “LGBT life.” In one of those talks, a woman explains that undergoing a medically unnecessary double mastectomy is a sign of strength. pic.twitter.com/kZcFd09ZaW — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 15, 2023

15/ Not all Fox employees are happy with this propaganda. That might be why, last year, Fox experimented with a solution to monitor employees’ commitment to DEI. It’s an AI platform called Eskalera, which tracks employees’ commitment to the cult of DEI. pic.twitter.com/f9WKC2nlIp — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 15, 2023

17/ Eskalera says it pulls in data from various sources, including the email and payroll systems. It generates a “peer comfort index” and a “diversity index,” based in part on how often employees practice “micro-affirmations.” pic.twitter.com/vmgZWSqs50 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 15, 2023

19/ All of the woke indoctrination Fox pushes on its employees seems to have succeeded. Some Fox News employees are openly hostile to their audience. Here’s the Instagram page of one employee with pronouns in bio who is highly influential over Fox News’ actual content: pic.twitter.com/xVJ4JIHNHB — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 15, 2023

21/ This Fox News employee also regularly lashes out at Fox News’ audience. In a recent post, for example, he attacked conservatives’ concerns over drag queens targeting children, writing, “When are you hicks going to be honest about who the real problem is[?]” pic.twitter.com/ViX3pGKeHL — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 15, 2023

23/ Do the executives and owners just not know what’s happening in their company? Are they trying to comply with some onerous New York State Law? Do they not care? Do they actually support this nonsense? Fox News’ audience deserves to know. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 15, 2023

25/ These massive funds consolidate the wealth of millions of Americans, and then use their combined voting power to pursue a radical agenda most of those Americans oppose. They are Fox’s real customers. And they’re getting exactly what they want. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 15, 2023

HERE ARE SOME EXAMPLES OF WHAT THEY SUPPORT IF THEY SUPPORT PRIDE

