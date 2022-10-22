You “Pariahs,” Sell Me Oil, Pump, “Greedy…Price Gougers,” So I Get Re-Elected

Joe Biden is telling oil companies to bring down gas prices before the election so Democrats can win. We’ll paraphrase VDH because no one gets to the point better.

Victor Davis Hanson called Biden’s comments below pathetic and reviewed all that Joe Biden did to lower oil and gas production. His great religion is ‘God is green energy and fossil fuels are Satan,’ so he canceled out energy. He got everything he wanted. It was Obama’s dream that prices soar. Biden enacted his dream. And the American middle class is being liquidated because they have to choose between food and fuel, and he wants to be re-elected. But being re-elected and destroying fossil fuels is incompatible.

The result is an Orwellian paradox where he goes around to the most illiberal regimes Venezuela, Iran, and even Russia before the war, and Saudi Arabia.

“And his message is, ‘will you please pump this filthy, dirty fuel that we don’t like but desperately need, and we can’t do it, but you can for our interests, oh, and by the way, we just called you a ‘pariah’.”

That sums it up nicely, don’t you think?

OPEC+ INCLUDES RUSSIA

It’s not just Saudi Arabia that decides if OPEC+ pumps oil. Russia is a member of OPEC+, the pariahs that Joe wants to pump for him. Russia said in response that they don’t have any interest in pumping to get him re-elected.

He’s taking oil that was already pumped because the green people give him a pass, or he goes to the oil companies, and he’s saying, ‘oh, yes, I want to put you out of business, and yes, I said you’re greedy, and yes, I said you’re price gouging, and yes, I’ve cut back on your federal leases, but you owe it to me to get me re-elected, So go out and start pumping more fuel I don’t want.”

Watch:



