Shopping Ctr owner warns if gov & mayor of MN won’t take care of this problem, people will

By
M. Dowling
-
2

The Governor and Mayor of Minneapolis have abandoned the city, watching while it burns. One elderly man who owns the shopping center that was filled with black and minority-owned businesses tells it like it is.

Watch:

The problem is the left does want a war. Meanwhile, the media is worried about the man using the ‘f’ word as these businesses are destroyed.

We have watched days of white liberals/leftists demolish black communities, destroy their businesses, and burn down their homes (housing projects) while claiming they are doing it for black people. They are well-funded and well-organized whites of the far-left who are going scorched earth.

They’ve managed to suck in teens and 20-something blacks, encouraging pillaging and destruction. And, despite what some are trying to say, Black Lives Matter is also causing violence.

The media and Democrat politicians have falsely and absurdly claimed white supremacists are doing it. No, white liberals/leftists are doing it. Of that, there is no doubt.

If the government won’t step in, there are citizens who will. It’s time to bring in the military police.

THEY’RE WHITE LIBERALS/LEFTISTS

  2. The true believer comrades aren’t all that bright and would recoil in terror at any thought outside of the sterile risk free hivemind but they operate as if Hussein Hopenchange is still in as Dear Leader Messiah.
    Read an editorial stating that Trump has made the CPUSA drop the mask and show that they are the party of looting and anarchy.
    Their coalition of most favored victims has its foundations built on sand and with a new sheriff named Trump in town it is time to put severe dents in the enemies armor.
    There are always silver linings and people are learning that the government will never be there when it gets real.

  3. I just heard the media have had 60 attacks against them. Well, ask me if I give a damn. Not one damn bit. They’ve fueled this for years. Did they believe the media would be spared from thugs.

