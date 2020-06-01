Shopping Ctr owner warns if gov & mayor of MN won’t take care of this problem, people will

The Governor and Mayor of Minneapolis have abandoned the city, watching while it burns. One elderly man who owns the shopping center that was filled with black and minority-owned businesses tells it like it is.
Watch:
I almost cannot believe what I just heard. Wow pic.twitter.com/n0qLH0acL2
— Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) May 30, 2020
The problem is the left does want a war. Meanwhile, the media is worried about the man using the ‘f’ word as these businesses are destroyed.
We have watched days of white liberals/leftists demolish black communities, destroy their businesses, and burn down their homes (housing projects) while claiming they are doing it for black people. They are well-funded and well-organized whites of the far-left who are going scorched earth.
They’ve managed to suck in teens and 20-something blacks, encouraging pillaging and destruction. And, despite what some are trying to say, Black Lives Matter is also causing violence.
The media and Democrat politicians have falsely and absurdly claimed white supremacists are doing it. No, white liberals/leftists are doing it. Of that, there is no doubt.
If the government won’t step in, there are citizens who will. It’s time to bring in the military police.
This is why you don’t let the government disarm the citizens. Buy a gun, get trained on how to use it safely, and be ready to protect your neighborhood.https://t.co/HZcBYPODAZ
— We Are Home 🔔 🗽 (@WeAreHomeNow) May 30, 2020
🚨🚨 INCREDIBLE VIDEO
Citizens in Bellevue (Seattle suburb) are protecting their neighborhoods from rioters & looters. pic.twitter.com/s6UpMtdXfM
— Digital Forests (@DigitalForests) June 1, 2020
Rioters in Minneapolis burned down a low income housing project last night. Can they be any dumber? pic.twitter.com/52dBUSfj3b
— Mark Dice (@MarkDice) May 28, 2020
Black Firefighter Spent His Life Savings To Open A Bar. Then Minneapolis Looters Burned It Down via @AndrewKerrNC https://t.co/ohEhLD3pHd
— Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) May 29, 2020
This is heart breaking listening to this black man watching his business being looted. Watch right to very end. #minneapolisriots pic.twitter.com/wKfnczkcgD
— BRIAN FRASER (@bfraser747) May 29, 2020
THEY’RE WHITE LIBERALS/LEFTISTS
I was at Downtown Oakland protests a little while ago. Let me say something; the people breaking glass, breaking into windows & starting fires were WHITE men wearing all black. They had hammers and walkie talkies. They were organized. BLM protestors did not start the violence! pic.twitter.com/I2HOdzFoHd
— Asia (@AsiaJannelll) May 30, 2020
So sad. This poor business owner lost everything due to the #MinneapolisRiotpic.twitter.com/mK0nHFNthS
— Former Democrats for Trump (@YoungDems4Trump) May 29, 2020
REMINDER: if you’re ONLY associating words like “looting” and “rioting” to Black people — you’re a racist!
PS: Notice the White people breaking windows. Notice the black woman yelling, “please stop.” pic.twitter.com/KiA1mEFi5N
— MuslimMarine (@mansoortshams) June 1, 2020
The true believer comrades aren’t all that bright and would recoil in terror at any thought outside of the sterile risk free hivemind but they operate as if Hussein Hopenchange is still in as Dear Leader Messiah.
Read an editorial stating that Trump has made the CPUSA drop the mask and show that they are the party of looting and anarchy.
Their coalition of most favored victims has its foundations built on sand and with a new sheriff named Trump in town it is time to put severe dents in the enemies armor.
There are always silver linings and people are learning that the government will never be there when it gets real.
I just heard the media have had 60 attacks against them. Well, ask me if I give a damn. Not one damn bit. They’ve fueled this for years. Did they believe the media would be spared from thugs.