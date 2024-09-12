Should Donald Trump Debate Harris Again?

Should Donald Trump join Harris for another debate? What do you think? Ben Shapiro said ABC put a stake in presidential debates. However, can Donald Trump leave it like this?

President Trump can’t get his message out. The media won’t help him, and conservative media has little reach. One way he can do it is through debates.

Kamala landed on her feet and sounded strong, although she was not, and Donald Trump was constantly put on the defensive. He had to defend himself and make his points. The questions were all geared left, and important issues were ignored.

The head of ABC is Kamala’s good friend, Dana Walden.

He missed opportunities to take her down.

This is a serious situation. If Harris and Walz win this election, they will bring in millions more unvetted foreigners because they believe in open borders for America. It will give Democrats a permanent electoral majority if they don’t have one already. That’s a dictatorship. We will never see a Republican president again if she wins.

Ben Shapiro doesn’t think Donald Trump should accept another debate. If he does have one, NBC or CBS will host it.

Does he have to accept another debate and fix what is broken? Harris had one policy – she’ll spend a lot of our money in giveaways. Other than that, she lied and said nothing of substance. The next debate should be on Fox, but she will never agree. Allegedly, Trump is thinking it over.

ABC News put a stake through the heart of presidential debates last night. Any Republican who acquiesces in his/her own forced euthanasia is a fool. Trump should absolutely not accept another debate unless the moderators are approved by both parties. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 11, 2024

Donald Trump didn’t do that badly, especially since he was up against three people debating him and fact-checking, but he missed opportunities. Gowdy noted that Trump repeatedly took the bait. Gowdy thinks Trump should fire his prep team.

What say you? Another debate? Another prep team?

Trey Gowdy is exactly right about Trump’s debate performance last night. pic.twitter.com/NYh3oz7qBe — NONBidenary (@KellyLMcCarty) September 11, 2024