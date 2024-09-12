JD Vance’s First-Class Answer on Springfield Cat Eating

If we have to meme about it, to get the media to care, that’s what we need to do.

CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins asked J.D. Vance why he and the former President were spreading rumors about a cat eating in Springfield, Ohio. She said the rumors were not true.

Vance gave an honest answer. As Brigitte Gabriel said, “Masterclass.”

“We’ve heard from a number of constituents on the ground, Kaitlan,” Vance said, “both first-hand and secondhand reports, saying this stuff is happening. So, they very clearly, meaning the people on the ground dealing with this, think that it is happening. And I think that it’s important for journalists to actually get on the ground and uncover this stuff for themselves.

[They should also start telling the truth, the whole truth.]

“When you have a lot of people saying my pets are being abducted or geese at the city pond are being abducted and slaughtered right in front of us, this is crazy stuff, and again, whether those exact rumors turn out to be mostly true, somewhat true, whatever the case may be, Kaitlan, this town has been ravaged by 20,000 migrants coming in.

“Healthcare costs are up, housing costs are up, communicable diseases like HIV and TB have skyrocketed in this small Ohio town.

“This is what Kamala Harris’s border policies have done. And I think it’s interesting, Kaitlan, that the media didn’t care about the carnage wrought by these policies until we turned it into a meme about cats. And that speaks to the media’s failure to care about what’s going on in these communities.

“If we have to meme about it to get the media to care, we’re going to keep on doing it because the media should care about what’s going on.”

JD Vance just gave a masterclass on CNN! pic.twitter.com/qERFOun3OU — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) September 11, 2024

THERE ARE PROBLEMS

This is an excellent video by Tyler Oliviera, an investigative reporter. He is doing what corporate reporters should do—speaking with the people.

One resident said there are more likely 35,000 or 40,000 Haitians in Springfield.

It is completely unbiased and unfiltered.