Sickening Kasich Is “Sickened” by President Trump after Mueller report

Nasty fake Republican, son a postman [his only achievement], is at it again. From high above us all, on his haughty plane, he is virtue signaling, claiming he is “sickened” by the President’s behavior. He took that word “sickened” from nasty Mitt. They are both jealous, failed presidential candidates. It’s typical Kasich, trying to get ahead by trashing the President. He’s also a leftist on every issue so that’s a problem right there.

.@realDonaldTrump‘s behavior described in the #MuellerReport is more than disappointing. It’s unacceptable & not behavior we should expect from our president. It’s worse than I’ve seen in my career observing & working with presidents or public officials. America deserves better. — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) April 20, 2019

The reason I’ve never supported @realDonaldTrump is right in front us with the Mueller Report. It’s behavior not fit for a president. pic.twitter.com/TDdlSOrQUN — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) April 20, 2019

He is referencing comments like the following in the Mueller report [probably written by Andrew Weissman]:

“The President’s efforts to influence the investigation were mostly unsuccessful, but that is largely because the persons who surrounded the President declined to carry out orders or accede to his requests,” Mueller wrote.

The fact is he didn’t fire Mueller and he could have done it any time he wanted. We don’t convict people for thought crimes in this country. We especially don’t do it when they are said out of justifiable anger over an abusive probe based on no crime. In this country, people are usually suspected of a crime before they are spied on.

Remember when Kasich lied about a police officer and called him an “idiot?” It’s the real Kasich:

Kasich loves open borders, gun control, and everything that isn’t Republican. In this next clip, he talks sickeningly pompously about a book he’s writing which will include support for gun control. He uses the Democrat line about how guns cause violence.

Yes, I’m writing a book but it’s not for the reason you think. https://t.co/Z0FFj5JQoO pic.twitter.com/Dn2VtXlKPt — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) April 13, 2019