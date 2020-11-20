Sidney Powell fires back at Tucker who was “demanding and rude”

There is an uproar about Tucker’s critical comments about Sidney Powell on his show last night. He complained that she would not give him evidence of the serious claims she made against Dominion software during the presser yesterday. It has led many to quickly condemn Tucker.

Perhaps some or all of it is a misunderstanding. In any case, Ms. Powell has the right to present the evidence in court instead of on-air.

Powell Addressed It on Mornings With Maria

On Mornings with Maria, Sidney Powell fired back at Tucker Carlson who she said was “very demanding and rude.” That is when she asked him to stop contacting her.

Tucker Carlson said she “got angry” and refused to provide evidence on his show for her claims of voting software flipping votes.

“No, I didn’t get angry with the request to provide evidence,” the former federal prosecutor said during the interview.

“In fact, I sent an affidavit to Tucker that I had not even attached to a pleading yet to help him understand the situation, and I offered him another witness who could explain the mathematics and the statistical evidence far better than I can. I’m not really a numbers person,” she added.

“But he was very insulting, demanding, and rude, and I told him not to contact me again, in those terms,” Powell concluded.

Are we looking at the next episode of Fox Self-Immolates? We need to give Tucker more time. The problem occurred due to miscommunication in some degree.

Yashar Ali wasn’t sure if she spoke directly with Tucker or his staff. He will find out, and we will post that here.

1. On Maria Bartiromo’s show right now Sidney Powell says Tucker Carlson was very demanding and rude and that’s when she asked him to stop contacting her. It’s unclear if Tucker was the person dealing with Sidney directly…I thought it was his staff. I’m checking. https://t.co/d3hbYfBbzz — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 20, 2020

On his show, Tucker was particularly interested in this statement that Powell made during the presser:

One of its most characteristic features is its ability to flip votes. It can set and run an algorithm that probably ran all over the country to take a certain percentage of votes from President Trump and flip them to President Biden, which we might never have uncovered had the votes for President Trump not been so overwhelming in so many of these states that it broke the algorithm that had been plugged into the system, and that’s what caused them to have to shut down in the states they shut down in.

He wanted evidence to back it up.

Molly McCann, Lawyer Working With Powell, Responds

Molly McCann, Of Counsel for Sidney Powell, P.C., responded to Carlson’s demand for transparency and truth by saying that he sounded “like a spoiled brat.”

She said in a series of tweets, “I like @TuckerCarlson a lot, and he has one of the best shows on television. But he sounds like a spoiled brat here. I wonder if he recalls his tepid and skeptical attitude toward Lt. General Michael Flynn in the past four years? Because I do.” She proceeded to describe that situation in tweets.

Then she went back to the subject. “Tucker’s rant at Sidney tonight isn’t journalistic hardball, I might add. This was just petty whining at the best of times, but all the more abrasive and…

…unimpressive given the grave stakes we are facing in this critical period in our history. Give Sidney some time and the benefit of the doubt—she has earned it…

an absolute warrior of a woman, who has already proven herself multiple times over, and do something constructive with your air time, Tucker.”

At one point, McCann said: The million-dollar question isn’t why won’t Sidney (who barely has time to sleep or eat) text Tucker the evidence he wants. The question is why won’t Tucker text her and say, “whenever you are ready, and if you choose, my platform is at your disposal to present your case to the nation, and until then good luck in the fight.”

Carlson Reportedly Decided to Make the Remarks After This

Carlson allegedly made the remarks on his show after Powell responded to Carlson’s segment by saying that he needed to “conduct” his “own investigations” to get evidence.

… and conduct their own investigations. Evidence continues to pour in, but a 5 minute television hit is not my focus now. Collecting evidence and preparing the case are my top priorities.” — Anthony Leonardi (@TonyDLeonardi) November 20, 2020