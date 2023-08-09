Sikhs Who Beat Down a Knife-Wielding Thief Are Folk Heroes in India

You probably heard about the thief who robbed the same 7-Eleven three times in 24 hours. The thief pretended he had a gun the first two times he robbed the store, and the third time, he brandished a knife. The Sikh workers would have none of it and gave the dangerous robber a beat down.

Well, the follow-up is the Indian media loves it, and the Indian Government is giving out T-shirts. Check out the X posts below.

The Sikhs who taught the thief a lesson are now folk heroes. It wasn’t so long ago, Americans would feel the same.

I should mention Sikhs are peaceful people, but they’re not saps.

The Indian media is absolutely celebrating the video of the Sikh 7-Eleven workers dispensing justice to the shoplifter. You love to see it. pic.twitter.com/QFPRtiR8wN — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 8, 2023

Indian Government giving out these t-shirts as well 🫡 pic.twitter.com/64rYBPpEKw — SNIPER SIM ♠️ (@Simply_Sim1) August 8, 2023

RESPONSES ON TWITTER

You can pick out the liberal.

