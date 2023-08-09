Sikhs Who Beat Down a Knife-Wielding Thief Are Folk Heroes in India

By
M Dowling
-
1
17

You probably heard about the thief who robbed the same 7-Eleven three times in 24 hours. The thief pretended he had a gun the first two times he robbed the store, and the third time, he brandished a knife. The Sikh workers would have none of it and gave the dangerous robber a beat down.

Well, the follow-up is the Indian media loves it, and the Indian Government is giving out T-shirts. Check out the X posts below.

The Sikhs who taught the thief a lesson are now folk heroes. It wasn’t so long ago, Americans would feel the same.

I should mention Sikhs are peaceful people, but they’re not saps.

RESPONSES ON TWITTER

You can pick out the liberal.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Papa
Guest
Papa
24 minutes ago

You could say that was a little ole time western justice! Caught and punished immediately. Since our courts and law enforcement are corrupted and can’t trust them to do the right thing anymore. Uuummmm…. When I worked in retail the “let em shop lift” was the policy. Don’t stop them, etc. That was nearly 30 years ago. It’s much worse today. Clerk’s can help them I guess.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz