Sikhs Who Beat Down a Knife-Wielding Thief Are Folk Heroes in India

You probably heard about the thief who robbed the same 7-Eleven three times in 24 hours. The thief pretended he had a gun the first two times he robbed the store, and the third time, he brandished a knife. The Sikh workers would have none of it and gave the dangerous robber a beat down.
Well, the follow-up is the Indian media loves it, and the Indian Government is giving out T-shirts. Check out the X posts below.
The Sikhs who taught the thief a lesson are now folk heroes. It wasn’t so long ago, Americans would feel the same.
I should mention Sikhs are peaceful people, but they’re not saps.
The Indian media is absolutely celebrating the video of the Sikh 7-Eleven workers dispensing justice to the shoplifter. You love to see it. pic.twitter.com/QFPRtiR8wN
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 8, 2023
Indian Government giving out these t-shirts as well 🫡 pic.twitter.com/64rYBPpEKw
— SNIPER SIM ♠️ (@Simply_Sim1) August 8, 2023
RESPONSES ON TWITTER
You can pick out the liberal.
You could say that was a little ole time western justice! Caught and punished immediately. Since our courts and law enforcement are corrupted and can’t trust them to do the right thing anymore. Uuummmm…. When I worked in retail the “let em shop lift” was the policy. Don’t stop them, etc. That was nearly 30 years ago. It’s much worse today. Clerk’s can help them I guess.