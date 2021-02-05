Simon & Schuster found a deadbeat they like better than Sen Hawley

Simon & Schuster recently canceled a book deal with Josh Hawley for his book, The Tyranny of Big Tech , after he dared question the November election.

A BOOK PUBLISHER canceled an author’s free speech!

Hawley had a contract with the company.

Because Senator Hawley expressed his views, the cancel mob attacked him and his character.

The company claimed the ‘insurrection’ threatened democracy and freedom. They didn’t explain how Senator Hawley was responsible for it.

“After witnessing the disturbing, deadly insurrection that took place on Wednesday in Washington, D.C., Simon & Schuster has decided to cancel publication of Senator Josh Hawley’s forthcoming book, THE TYRANNY OF BIG TECH,” said a statement from the company.

It went on, “We did not come to this decision lightly. As a publisher it will always be our mission to amplify a variety of voices and viewpoints: At the same time we take seriously our larger public responsibility as citizens, and cannot support Senator Hawley after his role in what became a dangerous threat to our democracy and freedom.”

Simon & Schuster — so upright and all that — found a new author they must think represents their values better. He’s a deadbeat dad crack user.

That author is the womanizing, drug-abusing slug Hunter Biden. That’s the same Hunter who cashes in on his father’s fame with our enemies.

According to the AP, his book is called Beautiful Things and it will focus on his substance abuse problems as a youth.

This should be a moneymaker. It’s a good way for the entire family to get rich.

