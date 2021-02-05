Lincoln Project con men have new GOP targets

The Lincoln Project grifters have a new money making project now that Donald Trump is gone. It doesn’t seem to matter that they are exposed as corrupt. Democrats still support them.

Through their 314 Action Fund, they are raising money to take out Senators Hawley, Cruz and Leader McCarthy.

The grifters who ignored pedo co-founder John Weaver also ignored Rick Wilson‘s fundraising of $65,000 for a film he never produced.

The slugs are trying to tie the three Republicans to the mob who stormed the Capitol. It will prove lucrative. They raised $100 million to destroy DJT and made millions personally.

Democrats will ignore their peccadillos because The Lincoln Project is a team of vipers. They are very nasty and they launch ad hominem attacks without evidence.

Their fundraising letter included this comment by James Carville:

They don’t fight hard. They fight dirty.

It doesn’t matter how shifty these lowlifes are as long as they win. Anything goes. The end justifies the means. They like to pretend they are Conservatives. That’s a pathetic joke.

The Lincoln Project scoundrels:

