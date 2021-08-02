US women’s soccer loses, Canada wins, Yay Canada!

















Canada beat the USWNT in the Olympic semifinal match on Monday morning 1-0 after a decisive penalty kick goal by Jessie Fleming in the 75th minute. Jesse Fleming scored the only goal of the game.

Tierna Davidson was called for a foul in the penalty area on Deanne Rose, and Fleming put the penalty kick away for the goal on Adrianna Franch.

Franch was in for US goalie Alyssa Naeher, who was injured in the first half of the game, didn’t come back out for the second.

The US will now face the loser of Australia vs. Sweden for the bronze medal Thursday at 4:00 AM.

Many are not rooting for the USWNT. If they win a medal, the Bronze, they will simply use it to show their disrespect for the US.

THE LAST TIME RAPINOE WON

Last time they won they were given a ticker-tape parade in Manhattan. Some were drinking and cursing and there were children watching, being told these women were role models. Who needs these ‘winners?’

When they won, a number of them ran over and trampled the US flag on the field until one team member picked it up.

Deleted video of Drunk, belligerent, soccer player’s Hide your kids, hide your wives, lock your f**kin door’s because I got the key too the muthaf**kin city and I’m comin for all yo f**kin b**ches. Real role models huh? pic.twitter.com/VKta082gdE — Rob (@_ROB_29) July 11, 2019

And, of course, her awesome (and NSFW) NYC shout-out to close pic.twitter.com/eRCNMYqntH — Marcus “4.0” Gilmer (@marcusgilmer) July 10, 2019

