Sinwar Is Dead

Yahya Sinwar, the head of Hamas and the architect of the Oct. 7 terrorist attack on the country, was killed on Thursday during an Israeli military operation in the Gaza Strip, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

“Eliminated: Yahya Sinwar,” the IDF posted on X shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday, after NewsNation reported his death in the morning.

Sinwar was as evil as Osama and as effective.