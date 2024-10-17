Sinwar Is Dead

By
M DOWLING
-
0
1

Yahya Sinwar, the head of Hamas and the architect of the Oct. 7 terrorist attack on the country, was killed on Thursday during an Israeli military operation in the Gaza Strip, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

“Eliminated: Yahya Sinwar,” the IDF posted on X shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday, after NewsNation reported his death in the morning.

Yahya Sinwar, the head of Hamas and the architect of the Oct. 7 terrorist attack on the country, was killed on Thursday).

“Eliminated: Yahya Sinwar,” the IDF posted on X shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday, after NewsNation reported his death in the morning.

Sinwar was as evil as Osama and as effective.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments