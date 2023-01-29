Skater Identifying as a Woman Makes a ‘Brave’ Entrance

Finland sent a biological man – identifying as a woman – to skate at the championship games to make a statement on behalf of transgenders. He had an embarrassing fall and had to be rescued by one of the flag holders.

The 59-year-old former farmer turned woman was part of the European Figure Skating Championships’ opening ceremony in Espoo.

The ‘skater’ named Minna-Maaria Antikainen, formerly Markku-Pekka Antikainen, skated awkwardly with the spotlight on him as the first transgender skater and then went down with the spotlight still on him.

The biological man is described as brave. He was. It takes courage to skate at a European figure skating championship when you can’t skate.

Finland has introduced the world’s

first transgender national figure skater pic.twitter.com/yYnbCEtwXu — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) January 29, 2023

