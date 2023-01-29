Twitter Files #15 Exposes the Unholy Union of Radicals

Twitter Files #15 was an important document dump analyzed by Matt Taibbi. It exposed the 2017 Hamilton 68 hoax funded by a shady operation called The Alliance for Securing Democracy. As soon as you see the word ‘democracy,’ you can be fairly certain it’s far-left. This hoax was a bit different in that it wasn’t only Democrats.

As Glenn Greenwald writes in The Intercept, it was the first clear union of Democrats, the CIA, DHS, extreme militant neo-cons, and never-Trumpers like Bill Kristol.

This group smeared countless individuals, groups, and media outlets as Putin allies when they knew it was a lie. In fact, they manufactured the lie. It was led by people like Jamie Fly, Laura Rosenberger, John Podesta, Mike Chertoff, Mike McFaul, Bil Kristol, and others.

What they did was evil, but it didn’t bother their consciences if they had any. It’s not likely they even feel shame now.

Hamilton 68’s narrative was fraudulent, as was the list they claimed to have of Putin bots, trolls, and puppets. About 644 people and groups were on the list. Twitter was able to uncover the list, and except for a couple of RT posters, none of the people were tied to Russia. They were ordinary Americans and Canadians.

Twitter’s partisan left executive Yoel Roth called the Hamilton 68 effort “bulls**t” and pointed out it was falsely accusing right-wing sites of being “Russian bots.”

While Twitter resisted the lies for a time, they eventually relented. No one who knew the truth spoke up. The mainstream media certainly didn’t.

Sundance, editor of The Last Refuge, reminds readers that the Department of Homeland Security classified anyone speaking against the COVID-19 narrative as a domestic terrorist.

Sundance writes:

The United States Department of Homeland Security made a quiet and alarming announcement on August 13, 2021, creating the official position of the United States Government under the Joe Biden regime. According to the statement, if you questioned the orthodoxy of government mandates, or COVID-19 responses from the U.S. government, you were -effective immediately- considered a “terrorist”, specifically a “Domestic Violent Extremist” (DVE).

DHS – The Secretary of Homeland Security has issued a new National Terrorism Advisory System (NTAS) Bulletin regarding the current heightened threat environment across the United States. […] These threats include those posed by domestic terrorists, individuals and groups engaged in grievance-based violence. […] Such threats are also exacerbated by impacts of the ongoing global pandemic, including grievances over public health safety measures and perceived government restrictions. (read more)

Sundance continues: Notice the wording of that introductory paragraph. The government-imposed mandates, masks, and vaccination requirements were only “perceived government restrictions.”

That’s what these people did to America and half the country because half the country would fall into the domestic terrorist category, given the wording.

The response from Bill Kristol is to push for war on his Twitter feed and tell his allies to go after Donald Trump. Rosenberger is in hiding and made her tweets protected. None are explaining their deceptive practices.

All of these participants need to be called before Congress and probably perp-walked eventually.

Donald Trump and his supporters were up against an army led by Democrats, the CIA, DHS, never-Trumpers, and militaristic neo-cons. Let’s not forget the media, social media, and all the others who were too afraid to say anything.

