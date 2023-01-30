Nichols Family Calls for The George Floyd Policing Act That Would Destroy the Justice System

Progressives – Democrats – are trying to push for The George Floyd Policing Act after the tragic death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of five police officers in Memphis. It was one of the relatively small numbers of cases of actual police brutality. The real brutality is gang crime.

Ben Crump, the attorney for the family of Tyre Nichols, called on Congress to pass federal police reform legislation. It’s not just the family. The media is jumping on it.

“Shame on us if we don’t use his tragic death to finally get the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act passed,” Crump, who also leads the Floyd family legal team, said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “We told President Biden that when he talked to us.”

Crump placed the onus on Biden to spark a renewed push for policing reform, saying the president should “marshal the United States Senate” and “try to get the House to reengage.”

The Policing Act will nationalize local police, a very dangerous move.

The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act would ban chokeholds and some no-knock warrants, as well as change what’s known as qualified immunity for law enforcement — something that would make pursuing claims of police misconduct easier.

Cutting out immunity will leave officers easily victimized by any criminal, mentally ill person, or nasty agitator.

Without qualified immunity for police, unscrupulous lawyers will constantly sue the police on behalf of the criminal without charging the criminal up front. Police can’t afford lawyers. It’s a con. It would collapse our justice system. Who would become a police officer under these circumstances?

Another danger here is that Democrats want to centralize the police forces.

Biden already passed an Executive Order that sets up a registry of bad police officers.

Never let a good crisis go to waste.

