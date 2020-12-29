Small business shut down in Cali while large companies thrive

Small businesses in California are being shut down, ostensibly to protect people from COVID. But next door, large corporations are allowed to remain open, and they are thriving. Malls, Home Depot, Lowe’s, wineries are all open in Stockton.

During this covid pandemic, the government policies have resulted in billionaires getting richer and big box stores increasing revenues by a whopping 57%. This appears to be a transfer of wealth from the middle class to the richest.

Historically, small business owners are middle class and vote Republican. Large corporations are currently in bed with the Democrats. They laid out a lot of money to promote the Biden presidency. One must wonder about that.

Watch:

Authorities shut down a beauty salon in Stockton California for operating against COVID rules, while big corporate stores next store are jam packed with hundreds of shoppers. It’s all part of their plan of bankrupting small business, while Globalist corporations thrive! pic.twitter.com/jln2onLDIu — BeachMilk (@YellowCube7) December 29, 2020