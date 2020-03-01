SNL Monologue Reminisces about Murdering President Trump

Mark Dice posted on Facebook today that last night on SNL, host John Mulaney said it would be interesting to bring back the killing of a “powerful maniac” like Julius Caesar.

Senators who wanted a constitutional republic conspired against Caesar, ending with his brutal stabbing on March 15, 44 BC at a Senate session.

Comparing the authoritarian ruler’s regime to President Trump, Mulvaney said: “[Caesar] started the Leap Year in order to correct the calendar and we still do it to this day.

“Another thing that happened under Julius Caesar, he was such a powerful maniac that all the senators grabbed knives and they stabbed him to death.”

“That would be an interesting thing if we brought that back now,” Mulvaney smirked, to snarling laughter from the audience.

Watch:

Mulvaney isn’t very funny nor is he very creative. We already had a play of the assassination of Donald Trump as Julius Caesar in Central Park, New York.

Can you imagine doing this to Barack Obama or any of the Democrat ‘leaders?’

When an innocent cowboy comic at a rodeo wore an Obama mask, his career was ruined. CNN got him fired and he was banned for life. Clown Mark Ficken was vilified for no reason. He was a clown and all he did was wear a mask. He didn’t incite anyone to violence.

This type of constant dehumanization is part of the communist playbook. They make the enemy or opposition so repugnant that no one can support them. Alinsky favored this type of action.

The leftists disguise these attacks as humor and have taken over the hate-filled late-night shows to do it. But if a comedian says something they don’t like, the person is ostracized.

Not everyone was impressed with Mulvaney’s unfunny gratuitous humor:

They act like Nazies did … Antifa is their armed wing — MAGA (@OurRightsCount) March 1, 2020

I sure hope that the Secret Service is taking these threats seriously. The #LawlessDemocrats are definitely for these kind of threats against @POTUS @realDonaldTrump or else they will disavow this kind of violence coming from their lunatic base. #DemocratsAreTheEnemyOfThePeople l pic.twitter.com/5RdBQLzBpM — Kassie ⭐️⭐️⭐️🇺🇸Text TRUMP to 88022 (@ValorOf1776) March 1, 2020

h/t Ruby