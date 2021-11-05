So Far, the Prosecution in Rittenhouse Case Is Proving Self-Defense

















Kyle Rittenhouse, now 18, is charged with reckless and intentional homicides in the deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, and with attempted homicide for wounding Gaige Grosskreutz.

The case against Kyle Rittenhouse is going nowhere from a prosecution standpoint. In fact, the trial looks like a complete waste of time.

On Day 3, attorney Andrew Branca who is analyzing it for Legal Insurrection said the testimony of the police investigator presented nothing to dispel the defendant’s claim of self-defense. In fact, the defense scored points on cross-examination.

It’s hard to know what the prosecution’s case is supposed to be. They’ve come up with nothing to dispel self-defense and these are their witnesses.

THE VIDEOGRAPHER HELPS THE DEFENSE

Richard McGinniss was recording video on a cell phone for The Daily Caller on the night of the shootings and testified for the prosecution but helped the defense. He witnessed the shooting of Joseph Rosenbaum, the first man Rittenhouse shot and killed.

Rosenbaum lunged at Rittenhouse and tried to grab the rifle the teen was holding.

“So your interpretation of what [Rosenbaum] was trying to do … is complete guesswork,”prosecutor Thomas Binger said at one point when questioning McGinniss, according to a video below.

At one point, prosecutor Thomas Binger accused McGinniss of guessing of what Rosenbaum was trying to do when he lunged at the gun. The prosecutor tried to get McGinniss to say Rosenbaum was falling, not lunging.

“Well, he said ‘f*** you’ and then he reached for the weapon,” McGinniss testified in response.

McGinnis said that as the confrontation began, Rittenhouse was holding the gun at a 45-degree angle with the barrel pointed toward the ground.

He continued. Rosenbaum “lunged” for the gun, Rittenhouse “dodged around,” adding “that’s when it was leveled at Mr. Rosenbaum and fired.”

McGinniss kept saying he lunged.

“He was lunging, falling. I would use those as synonymous terms in this situation because basically, you know, he threw his momentum towards the weapon,” McGinniss said.

McGinniss said during his testimony that Rosenbaum was “grabbing for the front portion of it.”

“I think it was very clear to me that he was reaching specifically for the weapon,” McGinniss added, according to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.

Watch:

WATCH: Eyewitness Richie McGinniss of @DailyCaller testifies that Rosenbaum chased Kyle Rittenhouse and lunged for the rifle pic.twitter.com/AMtMPB572H — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 4, 2021

EARLIER IN THE NIGHT

Ryan Balch, a veteran who was patrolling the streets of Kenosha that night, said Rosenbaum was “hyperaggressive and acting out in a violent manner,” including throwing rocks and trying to start fires.

Balch said that earlier on the night of the shootings, Rosenbaum had been involved in an altercation and said, “If I catch any of you guys alone tonight I’m going to f***ing kill you!”

Watch:

BREAKING: Eyewitness testifies Rosenbaum threatened to kill Kyle Rittenhouse pic.twitter.com/EP2qTwPvt7 — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 4, 2021

