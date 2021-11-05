WI Sheriff Sends Criminal Referrals on Five Election Officials

















Last week, we reported that a Wisconsin sheriff said election officials told all nursing homes to give illegal directives to staff during the 2020 election season, breaking election law.

The Sheriff informed the public on facebook that he sent five criminal referrals to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office for review.

THE REFERRAL

Sheriff Schmaling stated, based upon multiple questions from various news organizations concerning the status of the Voter Integrity investigation that was explained in a news conference on October 28, 2021, the Sheriff’s Office is again calling on Attorney General Josh Kaul to conduct a statewide investigation into the illegal directives issued by the Wisconsin Election Commission. In the directives, the Wisconsin Election Commission ordered the voting clerks in every municipality in the state to “not use the Special Voting Deputy ‘process’” as required by Wis. Stat. § 6.875.

Based upon the failure of Attorney General Josh Kaul to initiate a statewide investigation, I have forwarded charging recommendations to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office for their review. The recommended charges are for Commissioners Margaret Bostelmann, Julie Glancey, Ann Jacobs, Dean Knudson, and Mark Thomsen.

The recommended charges are the same for each commissioner, and include:

Misconduct in Public Office in violation of Wis. Stat. § 946.12(2) (Felony)

Election Fraud – Election Official Assisting with Violations in violation of Wis. Stat. § 12.13(2)(b)7 (Felony)

Party to the Crime of Election Fraud – Receive Ballot Non-Election Official in violation of Wis. Stat. § 12.13(3)(n) (Misdemeanor)

Party to the Crime of Election Fraud – Illegal Ballot Receipt in violation of Wis. Stat. § 12.13(3)(p) (Misdemeanor)

Party to the Crime of Election Fraud – Solicit Assistance in violation of Wis. Stat. § 12.13(3)(s) (Misdemeanor)

The reasons for the recommended charges were clearly explained during the October 28, 2021, news conference and in the supporting documentation.

Presentation and timeline are available at this dropbox.

Related















