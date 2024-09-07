Tren de Aragua, They Tried to Kill Someone – Out on $1K Bail

M DOWLING
They destroy the apartments.

Two of four Tren de Aragua gangsters jailed for terrorizing Denver suburb are allowed to walk out of jail and roam free in Colorado on $1,000 bail.

They were arrested for a shooting and attempted murder on July 28 in the Nome Street Apartments. They are now loose in the streets.

Dixon Azuaje-Perez, 20, and Nixon Azuaje-Perez, 19, are two of four Tren de Aragua gang members arrested by local police in recent days are out after trying to kill someone.

“Nixon and Dixon both posted $1,000 bond on their charges,” a police spokesman told DailyMail.com.

Jhonnarty Dejesus Pacheco-Chirinos, 24, and his brother Jhonardy Jose Pacheco-Chirinos, also known as ‘Cookie’ or ‘Galleta’ are known gang members.

They were arrested in connection with the same shooting and are in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

TdA is best known for its brutal sex trafficking of women and girls in South America. They also smuggle their own countrymen.

bombshell report details the criminal organization’s complete control on the Whispering Pine Apartments in Aurora.

Vacant units had reportedly been used to host “parties.” The gang provided “drug and child prostitution,” according to the apartments’ manager. He added that the gangster said, “Minors are a good source of money.”

These bail laws are a disaster. Sanctuary cities are a disaster.

Tren de Aragua destroyed the apartments and started arriving in the US in 2022. There could be millions of them here. No one knows.

