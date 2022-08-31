Soaring Increase in “Gender Journey” for Young Children

This report is from only one state’s Medicaid program, making the results even more concerning to anyone who cares about children.

According to Jeremy Redfern, new data from the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration (ACHA) shows that from 2017 to 2021, there was a disturbing upward trend in children receiving puberty blockers, hormones, and radical surgeries. It only includes Medicaid recipients.

From 2017 to 2021, there was an increase in children as young as 16 who received irreversible surgical procedures in the Medicaid population. Between 2017 and 2020, only three children underwent such procedures. But in 2021 alone, the number was 12 children, a 1,100% increase, ACHA reports. “The soaring increase in children receiving pharmaceutical and surgical treatments for gender dysphoria was vastly greater than children receiving behavioral health treatments for gender dysphoria. This is a concerning statistic and potentially indicative of a medical community increasingly focused on promoting treatments found to be experimental and investigational with the potential for harmful long-term effects, including brain swelling and aneurysm,” the AHCA writes in a statement to The Florida Standard. Jeremy Redfern, a chemist, is the deputy press secretary for Gov. Ron De Santis and the former press secretary for Healthy Florida.

That is only Medicaid in one state. The increase is notable since no child should undergo experimental surgeries unnecessarily.

Christopher Rufo has also followed the issue. One surgeon alone – Dr. Scott Mosser -performed over 2,000 mutilation surgeries on girls and women. He sees no age limit for the “gender journey.”

Dr. Mosser is sick.

According to Dr. Mosser’s website, he charged $8500 to $10000 per surgery. That comes to as much as $20 million in revenues for performing double mastectomies on girls and women. Gender ideology is a lucrative business. Get your price list here, and you can get financing for it through CareCredit.

Jeremy Redfern Lists the Steps to Extreme Intervention: “Puberty blockers” = prescription of Lupron, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone agonist, given to children during Tanner stage 2. This is sometime between ages 10-12, depending on sex. Lupron is normally used for kids with central precocious puberty. “Hormone therapies” = testosterone injections for teenage girls and estrogen injections for teenage boys “Gender-affirming” surgeries: “Top surgery” = double mastectomies for teenage girls and breast implants for teenage boys. “Bottom surgery” = orchiectomy, vaginoplasty, hysterectomy, metoidioplasty, vaginectomy, salpingo-oophorectomy, phalloplasty. “Bottom surgery” explained: Orchiectomy – removal of the testicles. Vaginoplasty – inversion of the penile skin to create a “neo-vagina.” Hysterectomy – removal of the uterus and cervix. Metoidioplasty – reconstruction of the clitoris to create a micro-penis. Vaginectomy – closure of the vaginal canal. Salpingo-oophorectomy – removal of the fallopian tubes and ovaries. Phalloplasty – this is a combo of some of the above surgeries + removal of the radial forearm free flap to create a “neo-penis.” The following is the WPATH SOC 8 draft with their proposed ages for each “treatment.” Each recommendation is followed by “unless there are significant, compelling reasons….” So, in effect, age shouldn’t be a barrier to the surgery, Redfern states.

THE FLORIDA ACHA WANTS PARENTS TO KNOW

What You Should Know

The Agency’s report summarizes the scientific research about the effectiveness of treatment for gender dysphoria for children. Research found:

In clinical research, randomized controlled trials are the gold standard for demonstrating the effectiveness and safety of a new treatment. Read more about randomized control trials at the National Institutes of Health.

Social Media’s Influence on Gender Dysphoria

The Agency’s evidence-based studies of the from subject-matter experts, discusses the influence of social media platforms on gender dysphoria, particularly rapid onset gender dysphoria among children:

“Adolescents who had no history of displaying typical gender dysphoria characteristics go through a sudden change in identity following intense exposure to peers and/or media that heavily promotes transsexual lifestyles.” – AHCA Report page 5

– AHCA Report page 5 “Considering that social media is rife with individuals promoting “gender affirmative” drugs and surgeries, children are making self-assessments based on feelings they may not understand and believing they require treatments that can lead to deep regret in the future.” – AHCA Report page 30

– AHCA Report page 30 “It is that feature which led to the term Rapid Onset Gender Dysphoria (ROGD). The majority of cases appear to occur within clusters of peers and in association with increased social media use and especially among people with autism or other neurodevelopmental or mental health issues.” – AHCA Cantor Report page 19

