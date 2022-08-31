On Thursday, Biden Will Call Half the Nation a “Threat to Democracy”

During his speech to the nation on Thursday, Joe Biden plans to characterize half of America as fascists. That’s our unifying president. Biden will call half the nation a threat to democracy and a threat to “the soul of America.”

Calling Republicans extremists and fascists is the latest tactic to scare people away from voting for them in the run-up to the election.

Last week, Biden told a Rockville, Maryland, crowd that the Republican Party had begun to embrace “semi-fascism.” He said those who support former President Donald Trump and his agenda “don’t just threaten our personal rights and economic security, they’re a threat to our very democracy” and “embrace political violence.”

He’s calling Republicans ‘fascists’ immediately after raiding the home of his primary political opponent.

Democrat lawmakers are joining forces with him and reinforcing the extreme labels.

Democrats Spread the New Buzzword – Fascist

Gov. Ron De Santis is a huge target. Democrats falsely claim he is a fascist who enables dangerous fringe groups to emerge in his state.

They tie Mr. DeSantis to the sporadic appearances in Florida of a small group of men waving Nazi flags and signs.

Gov. De Santis is banning Democrat indoctrination of small children in the schools, which isn’t sitting well with the progressive tyrants.

Top elected state Democrats, including Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, said DeSantis was to blame for the appearance of the group of people waving a Nazi flag over a bridge in the Tampa area this month.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul told Trump supporters to get out of her state. In a fiery speech on Friday, the Governor called “MAGA Republicans” “semi-fascists.”

“We’re fighting to bring government back to the people and not to dictators’ hands.

And we are here to say that the era of Trump and Zeldin and Molinaro, just jump on a bus and head down to Florida, where you belong. You don’t represent our values. You are not New Yorkers,” Hochul stated.

Incredibly stupidly, Charlie Crist, who is running as an Independent for governor, said he doesn’t want the vote of DeSantis Maga voters.

In an earlier tweet, Eric Swalwell blamed Republican “fascists” for trying to overthrow the government and force women to have babies.

“I hesitate to share this,” Mr. Swalwell tweeted to his 1.4 million followers, “but how else do I tell you we are in violent times & the architects are Trump & McCarthy. Bloodshed is coming.”

He’s the guy who was sleeping with a Chinese spy as he sits on the foreign intelligence committee.

