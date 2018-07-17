Social Media Giants Testified Russian Posts Were Minuscule

Executives from Facebook, Twitter and YouTube told Congress Tuesday that while they had identified accounts and posts linked to Russian internet operatives, their activity during the 2016 election was but a drop in the social media sea, The Washington Times reported.

The YouTube executive confirmed that the Russians spent $5,000. And there were some 1,000 videos that could be traced to Russian meddling.

Facebook’s head of global policy management, Monika Bickert, said that “a few thousand” out of some 2 billion posts were ascribed to Russian sources.

They would not answer questions about whether other nations like China and North Korea did the same.

This coincides with the statements made by Rosenstein. Last week, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said there were no signs Russian meddling affected the election.

It is also very interesting that Mueller never mentioned the Russians targeting of Republicans in his indictment. It did happen. House Intelligence Chairperson Devin Nunes has brought that up several times. Would that have been inconvenient for the entire Russia collusion narrative?