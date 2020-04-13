Socialist Governor Northam repeals voter ID laws

Virginia Governor Ralph ‘Coonman’ Northam just repealed Virginia’s voter ID laws. The only reason to do that is to make room for voter fraud.

He signed a pair of bills designating Election Day a holiday and expanding the commonwealth’s early voting programs.

“Voting is a fundamental right, and these new laws strengthen our democracy by making it easier to cast a ballot, not harder,” Northam said in a statement. “No matter who you are or where you live in Virginia, your voice deserves to be heard. I’m proud to sign these bills into law.”

One of the measures Northam signed scraps the state’s requirement that voters show a photo ID prior to casting a ballot.

“Voter ID laws disenfranchise individuals who may not have access to photo identification and disproportionately impact low-income individuals, racial and ethnic minorities, the elderly, and individuals with disabilities,” Northam said.

Northam also signed into law measures that expand absentee voting timelines to “ensure access to the polls.”

Claiming that requiring ID to vote is racist is extremely dishonest. Expect illegal aliens and other ineligible voters to go to the polls. The left pretends it suppresses the vote.

