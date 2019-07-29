Socialists Harass a Cool, Calm, Collected Ted Cruz at LAX

A group of leftists, including one man with an AFSCME shirt, showed up at LAX to embarrass and harass Senator Cruz over children at the border, but the senator is too classy to let it get to him.

When Barack Obama detained the children, these jerks had no problem with it.

Apparently, they want the children to just be let loose without any record of their existence or any type of assistance.

They were chanting ‘free the children,’ about whom they don’t give a hoot. What they care about is their ideology.

Who paid for them to scream? Did the union give them a day off from work to act like obnoxious fools?

Do they care about children aborted to the moment of birth or the homeless or those murdered in drivebys in our cities? We probably know the answer to that.

Crazed Protestors screamed at @tedcruz in LAX… ⬇️ So Much Bravery. So Much Activism. How will Sen. Cruz ever recover from this? pic.twitter.com/yq1Hu8jkj3 — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) July 29, 2019

Remember when the [Democratic] Socialists chased Senator Cruz and his wife out of a restaurant over incredible Blasey Ford who lied through her teeth and made big bucks off it?