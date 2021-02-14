Sole US WHO rep studying origins of COV-19 acts like a CCP agent









The Chinese laboratory suspected as the source of the coronavirus pandemic was awarded a patent for cages to hold live bats for testing just months before the virus started spreading.

The revelation comes after the World Health Organization last week backed Beijing’s line, saying that a leak from the institute was “highly unlikely,” while giving credence to theories that the virus had entered the country via frozen meat.

The team included Peter Daszak, a British-born zoologist whose organization EcoHealth Alliance has studied bat-borne viruses with Wuhan lab scientists for 15 years, and who has categorically denied that researchers keep the mammals for testing.

CLOSE TO THE OUTBREAK, WUHAN LAB BOUGHT BAT REARING CAGES

However, The Daily Mail on Sunday has established that the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) filed an application in June 2018 to patent ‘bat rearing cages’ which would be “capable of healthy growth and breeding under artificial conditions.”

The patent, which has been seen by this newspaper, was granted in January 2019 – 11 months before Beijing reported that the first cases of the virus in the city had broken out just a few miles from the institute.

Peter Daszak Appears Corrupt

The only U.S. citizen on the team investigating the origins of the Wuhan Virus from China is Dr. Peter Daszak.

He is a rabid protector of the China lab. In early 2020, he organized a PR campaign against the theory that the leak originated in the lab studying bat COV viruses as part of a bioweapon effort.

He helped make it impossible to even mention the possibility on air, in the newspapers or in social media.

He was the sole U.S. rep on the WHO’s investigative team and came back saying it was “extremely unlikely” the virus originated in the lab studying viruses that had 96.2% of the same DNA as the COVID-a9.

Daszak said The WHO would no longer even consider the theory as a possible origin of the virus.

The WHO reversed that but not until China got its propaganda headlines out publicly. That included U.S. news.

What they didn’t cover is Daszak’s long financial history with the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV).

The Daily Caller reported the media’s complete lack of interest in Daszak’s ties:

The New York Times declared. that “China Scores a Public Relations Win After W.H.O. Mission to Wuhan.”

NBC reported the news, too, and cited “Chinese researchers working at the lab” as among those who have dismissed the theory that the virus leaked from the lab. Business Insider wrote that the WHO experts were so sure of the lab theory post-investigation that they were able to take the “hypothesis off the table” entirely, The Daily Caller reported.

Other publications, like BBC News and the Associated Press, even cited Daszak in their reporting, but not his direct financial ties in the lab and its research. The AP noted that Daszak said the team “enjoyed a greater level of openness than they had anticipated, and that they were granted full access to all sites and personnel they requested.”

[…]

CNN’s Becky Anderson spoke with Daszak about the investigation, too. Over the course of about five minutes, Anderson did not ask Daszak any questions regarding his history with the Wuhan lab and his open condemnation of the lab theory from the very start of the pandemic, The Daily Caller stated.

We now know that there was no transparency while Daszak was in China. The CCP withheld key information from the WHO team, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Daszak lied and the media is on his side.

Daszak Manipulates the Media

The EcoHealth Alliance money was mixed in with funds from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the U.S. Defense Threat Reduction Agency. Daszak’s nonprofit was eventually “instructed to cease providing any funds to Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV)” in April 2020. That was a few months after the global pandemic began.

Daszak successfully pushed back on the NIH. He helped get 77 Nobel Prize winners to sign a letter condemning its demands.

Daszak is a master of media propaganda and manipulation. He also pushed back on the NIH’s efforts to get an outside inspection of the Wuhan virology lab. Daszak called those efforts as politically-driven conspiracy theories.

He worked hard to kill any effort to point fingers at the lab when the virus hit. Daszak wrote a counter-statement in The Lancet. It strongly condemned any “conspiracy theories” suggesting COV-19 was anything but of natural origin.

The great scientists, Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey wouldn’t allow anyone to consider it as a possibility. That shut down alternative media, and legacy media is already very corrupt.

A spokesperson for Daszak later told The Wall Street Journal that Daszak’s letter was intended to protect Chinese scientists. Or was it the CCP and himself?

In the end, Daszak lied.

Dangerous Gain-of-Function Research

Daszak was on a podcast published in December 2019 and said it is easy to manipulate coronaviruses in labs. This was just weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic hit international news.

Daszak explained how this method, “gain of function” research, can help develop treatments and vaccines to help with future outbreaks

There was supposed to be a moratorium on this dangerous ‘gain-of-function’ research since 2014. That was secretly revered.

DON’T TRUST US INTEL, TRUST HIM

On Wednesday, just after the WHO team’s announcement pushed back on the lab leak theory, Daszak criticized the State Department and U.S. intelligence for not blindly trusting the group. State Department spokesman Ned Price said Tuesday that it won’t draw a conclusion regarding the findings. At least not until the department reviews the WHO’s report.

Daszak tweeted in response to Price’s comments. He suggested people not “rely too much on US intel.” He also wrote that the White House should “TRUST” the panel first. The CCP ally said they should only later “VERIFY” the information.

He might as well be a member of the Chinese Communist Party if he isn’t that is.

Daszak heads up a nonprofit called EcoHealth Alliance that “has channeled money from the National Institutes of Health” to the WIV, according to a lengthy article published by New York Magazine in Jan. 2021.

The funding from EcoHealth Alliance helped the Wuhan lab continue human-bat disease research. That’s according to the NY Mag article.

He also used money from another program researching “Emerging Pandemic Threats.” That went through his nonprofit and into the Wuhan virology lab. That too is according to the NY Mag article reported.

The only US representative studying the origins of the COV-19, Peter Daszak, a liar, is in deep financially and otherwise with the CCP. But no one in the legacy media is interested.

Related