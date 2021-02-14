Trump attorney goes full metal jacket on smug CBS gal in must watch video









Donald Trump’s attorney Michael Van Der Veen OBLITERATED the corrupt CBS hostess, pretending to be a journalist. She met her match during this interview.

CBS News tried to lure Donald Trump’s attorney into embarrassing himself and the former president. Instead, he turned it on the media and their enormous lack of all journalistic integrity.

Mr. Van Der Veen said someone needs to investigate the behavior of the House managers, and he harshly condemned the corrupt media including the arrogant host who interviewed him.

The smirking reporter suggested it was okay for the other side to cheat just a little bit.

It’s unfortunate that the so-called reporter can’t learn from this experience.

