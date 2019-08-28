Solomon Reports on Joe Biden’s Big Money Problem

There is no interest in the Justice Department or in the media on Ukraine collusion in the 2016 election. Ukraine has tried to connect with the Justice Department about how their government interfered in the 2016 election to help Hillary, but they can’t get anyone to listen.

Additionally, according to Hannity, Joe Biden and his family appear to be knee-deep in financially profiting from Joe’s time in the vice presidency.

The Democrat Party is running on trying to get big money out of politics, but Joe Biden’s family appears to have benefitted from his position as Vice President. That will be a conflict.

Did sleepy Joe know what his family was doing?