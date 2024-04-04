John Kerry Is Crazy, Makes the US Look Crazy

M DOWLING
34

John Kerry says in the clip below that he has no “health” background but tries to live “healthily.” He has no background in science, either, but that doesn’t stop him from predicting people are dying from the air, and people have been screaming about it for thirty years.

This was insane thirty years ago, and it’s insane now. Thirty years ago, they were politicizing global warming, and only about 18 scientists were screaming at the time.

Watch the clip:

When he attended the COP28 conference, some reporters said people laughed at him behind his back. If true, he made a fool of us. It’s a believable story since the UAE climate guru and conference president Sultan Al-Jaber said there was “no science” to back up a phase-out of fossil fuels. A phaseout would not allow sustainable development “unless you want to take the world back into caves.”

Later, he walked it back a bit, but he said what he believed.

For some reason, after the President of the conference said eliminating fossil fuels would put us back in caves, he decided to go all out crazy.

He is coming for our A/Cs and refrigerators.

It’s not surprising that a President with dementia would put a total kook in charge of the climate. He’s left his position and was replaced by another kook.

He made the United States look insane.


Obama's pal
Guest
Obama's pal
1 minute ago

Kerry is such an honest man that he got three purple hearts in Vietnam because he knew winning such awards would allow him to leave the theater immediately. He is the only individual in American military history to get three such awards and never spend one day in a hospital recovering from such hideous wounds.

Truly a man of integrity and honor.

PatKat
Guest
PatKat
47 minutes ago

The PUSHERS of the Climate”Crisis” are killing people. There IS no threat from mother Earth. SHE doesn’t want them to bury the life-giving CO2 and kill all living things.

