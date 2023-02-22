Some MPD Insist They Were Set Up on January 6 – Footage

The police said they were set up on J6.

This is one of the 41,000 hours of videos that were kept from us. It’s new body cam footage on January 6th of the MPD discussing how “they set us up.”

“Let them take the [Capitol].”

Were they told to come two hours late? Were Nancy Pelosi and her staff deliberately weakening security? What did Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell know?

Wait, there’s more? I’m shocked we haven’t seen this over the past two years… yet another narrative breaker and it’s been found in about 24 hours. Imagine what we will find in the other 41,000 hours of video footage that the Dems hid from us since J6? pic.twitter.com/y25pKzAVMH — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 22, 2023

Tucker Carlson and his team are reviewing the videos released by Kevin McCarthy this week and will begin presenting them in context next week. He’s planning to release all the footage.

That would explain why this next clip happened without police intervention. I don’t think the scaffolding was part of the plot, but who knows?

I can’t believe the inshurekshonists brought window washing scaffolding, installed it on the side of the building, then used their Trump flags to smash windows–all without any intervention by police. This is roughly 2:30 on January 6 pic.twitter.com/fOh6AJpN20 — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) February 22, 2023

The police felt free to do whatever they like, but they came late as directed. By then, all Hell broke loose.

“Smack her head, get the f*ck out of here!” More lovely behavior by DC stormtroopers in lower west terrace tunnel on January 6. # pic.twitter.com/CdESuEZs94 — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) February 22, 2023

He’s whipping them as if they were horses.

This is DC Metro Police officer Michael Downing perched on a ledge inside the tunnel continuing to randomly pummel people with his club. It appears ppl are trapped there. Finally another officer yells at Downing— pic.twitter.com/cj5IYemUUR — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) February 22, 2023

