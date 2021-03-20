Some Republicans want John Bolton to stop calling them









John Bolton has been cold-calling GOP donors and it’s not always well-received. Some don’t want to hear from him. He betrayed conservatives. The only reason he was a Republican was for the Second Amendment and wars. He literally does want to fight wars around the globe. Just visit his Twitter feed and you will see that is his focus.

Bolton certainly didn’t care about the domestic socialist movement coming from the Democrat Party.

In her book, Speaking for Myself, Sarah Sanders said that John Bolton “was a classic case of a senior White House official drunk on power, who had forgotten that nobody elected him to anything.”

She tweeted the fiery statement from her book: “John Bolton, a man drunk on power who ultimately betrayed America when he didn’t get his way.”

Bolton had also written a book. In it, he torched then-President Trump. Much of what Bolton wrote was later debunked by people cited in it.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called Bolton a “traitor.”

“I’ve not read the book, but from the excerpts I’ve seen published, John Bolton is spreading a number of lies, fully-spun half-truths, and outright falsehoods,” Pompeo said.

“It is both sad and dangerous that John Bolton’s final public role is that of a traitor who damaged America by violating his sacred trust with its people,” he said. “To our friends around the world: you know that President Trump’s America is a force for good in the world.”

Then Bolton announced he would vote for the now-progressive Joe Biden, an obviously mentally-challenged puppet.

On Bret Baier’s Special Report, Bolton said President Trump’s coronavirus response was “incoherent,” “herky-jerky,” “sporadic,” and called his decision-making unpredictable. Meanwhile, he was 100% wrong. If it wasn’t for Donald Trump, we wouldn’t have the vaccine or the distribution plan. This administration is headless and very dishonest.

SCOOP: John Bolton has gained access of high-dollar GOP donors and is cold calling, cold texting them. Some of them didn’t appreciate it and asked me to tweet it out. pic.twitter.com/smkE4WacGo — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) March 20, 2021

By the way, look at the photo to see who took credit for the vaccine — several former presidents who had nothing to do with it. Jimmy Carter was also involved although he isn’t in the photo. The four produced ads encouraging people to get the vaccine, making it look like they were responsible for it.

None of the four had a thing to do with the vaccine. In fact, a couple of them politicized it.

Donald Trump who was the leader who got it done was not asked to appear in the ads.

