Someone is lying! Generals contradict Joe Biden on a critical issue

















General Milley said during today’s hearing that Joe Biden did hear all the options for the withdrawal from Afghanistan, including keeping 2500 troops in the country. The Generals preferred to keep a residual force in the country. That was in direct contradiction to what Biden said during an interview with George Stephanopoulos in August.

Milley said Biden understood all options and listened thoughtfully. He was under oath.

General McKenzie, also under oath, said he recommended against Biden’s withdrawal timeline and warned him of the impending collapse of the Afghan government.

From today’s testimony:

Biden insisted in August that no one advised him against withdrawal.

It’s likely the Generals are telling the truth. They were under oath. Joe Biden is well, he’s Joe.

This is what we have as a president.

However, all of these Generals should resign in disgrace.

Watch:

FLASHBACK: In August, Biden insisted that “no, no one” advised against his withdrawal timeline. Today under oath, Generals Milley & McKenzie confirmed they recommended against Biden’s withdrawal timeline and warned him about the impending collapse of the Afghan government. pic.twitter.com/HejzUb5FIf — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 28, 2021

Related















