Texas surges National Guard to the border

















Texas taxpayers now have to pay to secure the border since the federal government won’t do it. The Texas National Guard is surging at the border with tactical vehicles as tens of thousands of Haitians and other illegal aliens [not migrants] make their way to the border.

They will attempt to secure the border.

DHS Secretary Mayorkas said on Sunday that he will not put up a wall because illegal immigration is an American ‘tradition.’ All the people in Biden’s top administration are open borders activists.

Texas National Guard surge transports tactical vehicles to the border. The @TexasGuard continues to surge equipment & personnel to the Texas border to provide more support to address Biden’s ongoing crisis. Texas is securing the border. pic.twitter.com/dZ4O6sXTEG — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) September 28, 2021

Texas is securing the border. Biden’s own Border Patrol agents said it was the Texas Dept. of Public Safety & Texas National Guard that stopped the migrant surge in Del Rio. As Biden fails, Texas will continue stepping up. pic.twitter.com/NrBb2zfcxQ — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) September 26, 2021

