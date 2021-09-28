Texas surges National Guard to the border

Texas taxpayers now have to pay to secure the border since the federal government won’t do it. The Texas National Guard is surging at the border with tactical vehicles as tens of thousands of Haitians and other illegal aliens [not migrants] make their way to the border.

They will attempt to secure the border.

DHS Secretary Mayorkas said on Sunday that he will not put up a wall because illegal immigration is an American ‘tradition.’ All the people in Biden’s top administration are open borders activists.


