Someone unmasked the Trump family on Inauguration Day

Former Rep. Trey Gowdy has finally got religion. For so long, he went along with Democrats. That’s not how he’s leaning now.

While he was House Oversight Committee Chair, he told a Fox News host that he saw intelligence reports showing the unmasking of the Trump family on Inauguration day. Who did that?

We have no reason to think Gowdy is lying and we need to know why that intelligence was done and why an intelligence report came out of it and on Inauguration Day?

The media is totally uninterested. Yet, this is big news! Someone was spying on the family the day the President was sworn into office.

Watch: