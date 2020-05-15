Someone unmasked the Trump family on Inauguration Day

Former Rep. Trey Gowdy has finally got religion. For so long, he went along with Democrats. That’s not how he’s leaning now.
While he was House Oversight Committee Chair, he told a Fox News host that he saw intelligence reports showing the unmasking of the Trump family on Inauguration day. Who did that?
We have no reason to think Gowdy is lying and we need to know why that intelligence was done and why an intelligence report came out of it and on Inauguration Day?
The media is totally uninterested. Yet, this is big news! Someone was spying on the family the day the President was sworn into office.
Watch:
Gowdy has not changed at all. He is reacting to losing his reputation. He supported the coup in 2017-2018, as his actions and statements indicated, numerous times. Gowdy is now very exposed.
Recently, some republicans have been more open about Gowdy’s blocking of hearings and subpoenas.
When the nation needed him, Gowdy was with the bag guys. That is unforgivable.
He said the spying on the Trump campaign was OK, and standard.
So big deal, he mentions something about unmasking. That unmasking was known when he had a house committee, he said and did nothing about it.
Howdy Gowdy? Almost as worthless as the pink palmetto princess Lindsey Grahamnesty.
Why did Howdy wait so long to reveal?
He says this NOW,,, only after Tucker calls him out??
I would say Nunes is far more admirable than this jerk.