Son of WEF Co-Founder Wants the WEFers Arrested

M Dowling
23

Pascal Najadi, the son of the co-founder of the World Economic Forum (WEF), is calling for the arrest of Klaus Schwab, Bill Gates, and the rest of the “criminals.” He said his father left the WEF in disgust in the 80s and saw Klaus Schwab as a criminal.

He believes that they want to depopulate the earth, and that was part of the reason for the vaccine injections into 5.7 million people.

Najadi believes a global depopulation agenda is underway. [The WEFers are always talking about depopulation, and that worries people.]

Matt Schlapp isn’t a crazy conspiracy theorist, and he says they constantly talk about depopulating.

No more fishing or farming.

We’re all guilty of ecocide now. That’s the latest. Ecocide is the mass murder of nature, and farming and fishing are doing that.

These people don’t like people.


Anonymous
Anonymous
17 minutes ago

Must Need’s Be.

