Son of WEF Co-Founder Wants the WEFers Arrested

Pascal Najadi, the son of the co-founder of the World Economic Forum (WEF), is calling for the arrest of Klaus Schwab, Bill Gates, and the rest of the “criminals.” He said his father left the WEF in disgust in the 80s and saw Klaus Schwab as a criminal.

He believes that they want to depopulate the earth, and that was part of the reason for the vaccine injections into 5.7 million people.

Najadi believes a global depopulation agenda is underway. [The WEFers are always talking about depopulation, and that worries people.]

Alert: Son of Co-founder of the World Economic Forum blows the lid off and exposes the pure Evil of Klaus Schwab. Calls for arrest of Klaus Schwab. A Global Depopulation Agenda is underway. War has been declared on humanity. “Our light obliterates the darkness of Evil” Pascal… pic.twitter.com/jmpq85gYDK — Jim Ferguson (@JimFergusonUK) January 13, 2024

Matt Schlapp isn’t a crazy conspiracy theorist, and he says they constantly talk about depopulating.

The WEF openly discuss getting rid of billions of people while simultaneously predicting that millions will die from an upcoming disease. They must know something. pic.twitter.com/LhmI9IUbsU — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) January 18, 2024

We’re all guilty of ecocide now. That’s the latest. Ecocide is the mass murder of nature, and farming and fishing are doing that.

These people don’t like people.

New WEF buzzword! “Ecocide” That’s the mass murder of nature you are being charged with for the act of living. In other words, depopulation for the sake of saving a force far greater than ourselves. Die now, save a tree!pic.twitter.com/UXNvHq6cGc — Jason James (@jasonjamesbnn) January 17, 2024

Related