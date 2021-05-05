Soros DA in St. Louis faces losing license in disciplinary hearing- would be justice









Kim Gardner, a far-Left, biased, ineffective DA in St. Louis, faces the possible loss of her license in a disciplinary hearing.

A review of the investigation that brought down former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens three years ago uncovered evidence that the prosecutor in charge — Kim — concealed evidence that could have helped Greitens, the head of the office that oversees lawyers’ professional conduct alleges.

Alan Pratzel, Missouri’s chief disciplinary counsel, contends in a court document obtained by the St. Louis Posts-Dispatch that there is probable cause to believe that St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner concealed details about the Greitens investigation from her subordinates regarding notes taken during interviews with witnesses and that she failed to disclose favorable evidence to Greitens’ lawyers.

The disciplinary case was under seal until Tuesday, after Gardner’s lawyers had a chance to respond to the allegations.

Gardner’s lawyer, Michael Downey, said in a court filing that Gardner didn’t hide her role in the investigation and that she produced all of the notes that were taken during witness interviews. He called the claims “another attempt by Ms. Gardner’s political enemies — largely from outside St. Louis — to remove Ms. Gardner and thwart the systemic reforms she champions.”

Well, we’ll see. She’s the villain who went after the McCloskeys.

