Soros Dark Money Group’s Behind Erasing Women from Title IX

On the 50th Anniversary of Title IX, the Biden Administration proposed a rule that will redefine “sex” in Title IX to include “sexual orientation” and “gender identity,” rather than adhere to the original intent of Congress’s definition of male and female.

ERASING WOMEN

Biden’s Department of Education under education secretary Miguel Cardona proposed changes to Title IX which includes erasing biological sex from issues of sex discrimination. The proposal would conflate protections for biological sex with gender identity, and see no differentiation between the two, The Post Millennial reported last week.

Title IX came about to protect women and now it’s erasing them.

What makes it even more concerning is that it matches an action memo from a George Soros-funded dark money group that quietly works with the administration on policy. This is according to a Fox News Digital review of documents.

The Title IX proposal, unveiled last Thursday, contains rules on anti-transgender bias in schools, reversing Trump-era guidance.

GOVERNING FOR IMPACT

Governing for Impact (GFI) is a secretive liberal nonprofit whose board includes a high-level Soros director. They prepared a legal memo for the Education Department that is similar in structure and reasoning.

The GFI’s memo for the Education Department claims the Trump administration weakens protections for transgender individuals under Title IX.

The basis of the memo is to expand the language to bring in gender identity.

GFI’s legal policy memo recommended, “implementing regulations to include sexual orientation, gender identity, and transgender status; and that Title IX and its implementing regulations require schools to treat students consistent with their gender identity for purposes of Title IX and not to discriminate on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity.”

The shadowy GFI has worked behind the scenes with the Biden administration. They have bragged about internal memos implementing more than 20 of its regulatory agenda items as it attempts to reverse Trump-era deregulations by zeroing in on education, health care, housing, labor, and environmental issues, Fox News Digital previously reported.

We reported about them before. When you have a figurehead president, this is what you get. Unethical groups take control.

GFI’s website does not appear on internet search engines but is discoverable to those who know the URL. It contains dozens of legal strategy memos for shaping executive orders and regulations.

Influence Watch also reported about GFI:

Governing for Impact (GFI) is a secretive left-of-center regulatory policy think tank created in 2019 to “prepare a new administration for transformative governance” by writing left-leaning regulatory recommendations for federal bureaucratic agencies. [1] GFI and its sister 501(c)(4) organization, the Governing for Impact Action Fund, were created as fiscally sponsored projects of the New Venture Fund and Sixteen Thirty Fund, respectively, the flagship nonprofits of the Arabella Advisors network.

Initial funding for GFI and the Governing for Impact Action Fund came from the philanthropic network of left-leaning billionaire George Soros. In 2019 and 2020, Soros’s Foundation to Promote Open Society and the Open Society Policy Center provided roughly $13 million in grants to the New Venture Fund and Sixteen Thirty Fund that were designated for GFI and the Governing for Impact Acton Fund.

Arabella Advisors is another massive progressive dark money group.

If you want to know who is controlling Biden, here’s one power behind the curtain.

THE SOROS GOVERNING FOR IMPACT ACTION PLAN ERASING WOMEN

