Soros DA’s Replacement Immediately Rescinds All of Her Predecessors Policies

Recently, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis removed Soros prosecutor Andrew Warren from his position in Hillsborough County. De Santis sent the police to ensure Warren left since he said he wouldn’t. Warren picked and chose which laws he would follow. He was exempting black people from one law because of the color of their skin.

Warren wouldn’t prosecute crimes several crimes.

His replacement, the new Hillsborough County State Attorney Susan Lopez, took over District 13.

“Effective immediately, any policy my predecessor [Andrew Warren] put in place that called for presumptive non-enforcement of the laws of Florida is immediately rescinded. This includes the bike stop and pedestrian stop policy,” she said in a letter to her employees.

What’s not to like about the new State’s Attorney, Susan Lopez?

Warren claimed that because of a DOJ report finding that 75% of those stopped and resisting arrest were black, he decided to stop enforcing crimes of pedestrians and bicyclists resisting arrest without violence.

“We worked with them on a policy to figure out that we were making sure we were upholding the law, treating cases consistently, and building trust between law enforcement and the community,” Warren said to FOX 13.

Gov. DeSantis said Warren had a troubling record and put himself above the law.

Warren responded by saying it is a “political stunt” and it’s illegal. In other words, this man wouldn’t follow the law and thinks the governor broke the law replacing him with a prosecutor who would enforce the law.

“Today’s political stunt is an illegal overreach that continues a dangerous pattern by Ron DeSantis of using his office to further his own political ambition. It spits in the face of the voters of Hillsborough County who have twice elected me to serve *them*, not Ron DeSantis,” Warren said.

You can’t vote in DAs who won’t enforce the law. The radicals claim she’s bringing back a racist bike policy. However, it’s not racist to require black people to follow the law.

Related