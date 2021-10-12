Soros-Tied Groups Step Up the Pressure on Sens. Manchin & Sinema

















Hardcore leftist groups tied to hard left Hungarian billionaire George Soros are using the congressional recess to pressure Democrats Senators Manchin and Sinema to vote for Biden’s socialist/communist $3.5 trillion bill.

The following report comes from The Washington Times.

One group, MomsRising, launched a five-figure ad campaign on Monday in West Virginia touting the spending plan.

It focuses on the popular freebies of family and medical leave, 12 weeks of which would be granted annually to workers if Mr. Biden’s proposal becomes law.

“We’re counting on Congress to do what’s right for moms, families, businesses and the economy … [by] ensuring in this country that everyone has paid leave,” Ruth Martin, a senior vice president at MomsRising, says in the ad.

They don’t mention the senators but it’s clear they are sending a warning to the two Democrats holding up the bill.

Senator Manchin said he doesn’t want the US to become an entitlement state.

“I don’t believe that we should turn our society into an entitlement society,” Mr. Manchin said.

Democrats want to pass their fundamental transformation bill with a simple majority, and they need the two senators.

MomsRising has received more than $500,000 from the left-wing billionaire’s philanthropic arm in recent years, are hard at work on a two-pronged strategy.

Another Soros-backed organization, the Green New Deal Network (GNDN), showcased that Monday when protesting Ms. Sinema at the Boston Marathon over her opposition to the $3.5 trillion bill.

Activists affiliated with GNDN, a 15-member coalition made up of environmental groups, held up signs at the race demanding Ms. Sinema “stop running” and “start listening.”

“Sinema’s constituents had to fly to the Boston Marathon to find her,” said Ellen Sciales, a spokeswoman for the communist Sunrise Movement, which is part of the GNDN. “Stop obstructing and deliver.”

Protestors from two Soros-funded communist groups – open borders groups — CASA de Maryland and the Center for Popular Democracy Action, blockaded Mr. Manchin’s houseboat in Washington earlier this month.

Ms. Sinema has been targeted by other Soros-funded groups, although to a level bordering on harassment.

Living United for Change in Arizona (LUCHA), which has received nearly $2 million for “policy advocacy” from Mr. Soros, came under fire this month for accosting Ms. Sinema at Arizona State University.

One illegal alien harassed her in the bathroom.

Related















