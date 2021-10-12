US Freedom Flyers Take a Stand for Freedom

















Transportation workers led by airline pilots have banded together to speak out against forced medical procedures — the vaccine mandate.

Their website explains who they are:

“We are a group of transportation professionals representing the air, rail, and trucking industries who are spearheading efforts to protect medical health freedom. Our goal is to push back against the US government’s threats of vaccine mandates for private businesses. We know this effort is not simply a matter of employees versus companies, but citizens opposing illegal and tyrannical mandates by the US government.”

The video from the group dubbed the US Freedom Flyers helps explain the recent revolt by employees of Southwest Air.

Watch:

Related















