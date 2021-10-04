This is why all of Zuckerberg’s empire crashed for 6 hours

















The Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg lost $7 billion in wealth on the stock market on Monday after his Facebook, Instagram, Oculus, Messenger, VR, and WhatsApp empire went down for over 6 hours. It’s slowly coming back on line.

Facebook employees couldn’t get into work because their badges wouldn’t work.

The company’s apps went off at 11:40 am today worldwide.

Wired believes they know why [DNS routing problems]:

“Facebook’s outage appears to be caused by DNS; however that’s a just symptom of the problem,” says Troy Mursch, chief research officer of cyberthreat intelligence company Bad Packets. The fundamental issue, Mursch says—and other experts agree—is that Facebook has withdrawn the so-called Border Gateway Protocol route that contains the IP addresses of its DNS nameservers. If DNS is the internet’s phone book, BGP is its navigation system; it decides what route data takes as it travels the information superhighway.

“You can think of it like a game of telephone,” but instead of people playing, it’s smaller networks letting each other know how to reach them, says Angelique Medina, director of product marketing at the network monitoring firm Cisco ThousandEyes. “They announce this route to their neighbor and their neighbor will propagate it out to their peers.”

The Verge reports:

The outage started just before noon ET on Monday. It was the most significant outage for Facebook since a 2019 incident took its site offline for more than 24 hours. Journalist Brian Krebs cites a trusted source who told him the incident didn’t have any malicious origins. Instead, they said it started with a routine BGP update that went wrong, wiping out the DNS routing information that Facebook needs so that other networks can find its sites.

However, the problem meant remote users could access the network to use it, and the people on site didn’t have the network access necessary to repair things. This mirrors an anonymous account of the issue posted earlier to Reddit (and quickly deleted), which cited pandemic protocols as a reason fewer people were on location than usual, slowing restoration efforts.

To the huge community of people and businesses around the world who depend on us: we’re sorry. We’ve been working hard to restore access to our apps and services and are happy to report they are coming back online now. Thank you for bearing with us. — Facebook (@Facebook) October 4, 2021

In case you haven’t heard, 1.5 billion Facebook user data is for sale on the dark web.

The largest and most significant Facebook data dump to date is reportedly now for sale on a hacker forum.https://t.co/vqfUUZZU9F — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 4, 2021

