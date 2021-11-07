Soundbite Republican? Jim Jordan & Devin Nunes on Danchenko Arrest

Rep. Jim Jordan joined Rep. Devin Nunes on his podcast to hawk still another book I will never read. They touched the surface of the Durham investigation and the arrest of Igor Danchenko. They never went below the surface to explain to listeners that the reason behind the dossier Danchenko helped fabricate and lied about was to provide evidence for a FISA surveillance of Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.
What about the Hillary connection? They didn’t go into it, nor did they explain who Fiona Hill is in much detail.
“The original lie,” is what Jordan calls the Steele affair which was put into play by the Clinton campaign. “I think Jim Comey knew it was garbage,” said Jordan, saying that he “knew that this was baloney from the get-go.”
It’s so much deeper than Jim Comey and there are so many people involved. It’s a wide-ranging plot. And when combined with Molly Ball’s revelations of a cabal of the powerful banding together to take down DJT, it is mind-blowing.
There was none of that in this podcast.
This plot is so much more serious than they portrayed it.
Our Republicans have to get serious or we’re going down in Marxist flames. They have to explain to people more fully without worrying about their next book sale.
The podcast is a good idea but is this what we need? Am I too hard on them?
Anyone giving Hillary Clinton a pass is a RINO. Hillary spent much of her time in the White House and State Department collecting intelligence on Members of Congress. They are scared that she will open the Skeleton Closet if they go after her. The Federal Government is like the Mob, everyone has something on everyone else. At least 90% of Congress has committed crimes which would put normal Americans in Jail.
After listening to the entirety of the video, I have to wonder if you’re talking about the same video.
You say, “What about the Hillary connection? They didn’t go into it, nor did they explain who Fiona Hill is in much detail.”
I heard the opposite. I’ll listen again and correct this if I hear differently the second time.
Either way, I too will not be reading the book.
I suggest everyone watch SUNDAY MORNING FUTURES with Maria B. she had on Former DNI John Ratclifffe today, WOW !!!!!! John unloads on who knew about this farce and when Obama, Biden, FBI, he also said he gave Durham a thousand pages of classified documents concerning this farce and expects some big name players to be going to court !!!!!!!!!!!!!