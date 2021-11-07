WOKE Fundamental Transformation Bill Coming Next Week

















Democrats, the WOKES, passed the $1.2 barely infrastructure, inflation bill this week. Biden announced that his bill will be “a fundamental change for America.” That is what it is. They are making us into Marxists with a one-party state ruled in perpetuity by Democrats.

Here is bad dancer nearly-octogenarian Chuck Schumer celebrating:

Schumer is feeling the music at Somos 🌴 pic.twitter.com/voQZ7KgsMb — Emma G. Fitzsimmons (@emmagf) November 6, 2021

It’s a welfare-socialist bill that lays down the framework for the even-worse socialist/communist bill. The upcoming $1.75 bill is actually $4 trillion according to the Wharton School, but worse than that, it potentially solidifies permanent Democrat control.

The next bill has no bipartisan support, even our most ardent RINOs aren’t for it. They did enough damage voting for the one this week.

This will be passed through reconciliation.

Democrats are now pushing Biden’s $1.75 trillion Build Back Better Act which gives amnesty and a path to citizenship for untold millions of illegal aliens – future Democrats.

As reported by MarketWatch, lawmakers “promised” to vote on the “social and environment bill” by the week of Nov. 15.

The socialists’ $1.75 trillion spending extravaganza addresses a wide range of pet issues, the majority of which have zero to do with infrastructure.

Buried deep in the bill are, as Just the News described, “a series of provisions which, if signed into law, would amount to a windfall for illegal immigrants.”

“Through ‘Build Back Better,’ Democrats are trying to give some form of amnesty to millions of illegal aliens, make illegal alien students eligible for subsidized in-state tuition, and make illegal alien children eligible for tax credits that used to be limited to American children,” said Robert Law, director of regulatory affairs and policy for the Center for Immigration Studies.

Our tax dollars are paying for our own demise. The illegal alien/open borders issue is part of The Great Reset and it is a cynical partisan move to grab total power over our countrymen.

We can fight it. Call Congress, write letters to Congress, rally, RESIST all of it! The fat lady is not singing.

Republican lawmakers from border states sent a letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer this week. The letter, led by Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, and signed on to by every House Republican lawmaker in a border state, tells Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that “we cannot afford to create new incentives to illegal migration in the midst of this crisis.”

Of course, Democrats know that.

Since every state is now a border state, why didn’t every Republican sign it?

Write Congress, even Democrats, especially if you are in West Virginia or Arizona. Democrats Joe Manchin and Kristen Sinema are our best hope.

Related















