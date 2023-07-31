South African Parliament Member Calls for White Genocide

Julius Malema, a South African parliament member, led tens of thousands of supporters in chanting, “Kill the Boer (whites), Kill the White Farmer” at their rally. It will happen here with the anti-white hatred spread through the Marxist 1619 Project, CRT, and DEI. Marxism is spreading throughout our institutions. It is an ideology of division and greed.

Shocking video shows South Africa’s black party singing “kill the Boer (Whites), kill the White farmer” This is all downstream from the rotten secular religion of wokeness and CRT plaguing America today. You have been warned. WATCH. pic.twitter.com/P4T8XqSjMq — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 31, 2023

Malema Needs to Be Ousted

The DA and Freedom Front Plus are taking action against Julius Malema after the EFF leader, along with his supporters.

DA leader John Steenhuisen said the EFF leader, Julius Malema, was inciting violence at the party’s 10th-anniversary rally at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

The DA intends to lay charges against Malema with the United Nations Human Rights Council and Parliament’s ethics committee.

“We are filing charges against both Julius Malema and the ANC government at the United Nations Human Rights Council. The first element of the United Nations case will focus on Malema’s incitement of ethnic violence.

“The second element will focus on charging the ANC national government over its years of failure to take action against its one-time protégé, even as brutal farm murders continue to escalate in the wake of Malema’s demagoguery,” he said.

Malema has been doing this for years. In 2018, he said, “[W]e are going to remove a mayor of PE… [we] are going for your white man in PE. We are going to cut the throat.”

This man in the X (tweet) below had his throat cut immediately after Malema called for killing the Boer.

South African farmer Theo Bekker (79) was brutally murdered by 4 thugs yesterday The attackers beat him with an iron bar, slit his throat, and then beat his wife Marlinda This came 24 hours after EFF leader Julius Malema told a crowd of 90k people to “kill the Boer (Whites),… pic.twitter.com/mbz0V20yVS — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 31, 2023

