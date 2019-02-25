Sovereign Citizen Gets Low Bail After She Drags Cop 15 Feet with Car

A woman who is a member of the Moorish American wing of the dangerous Sovereign Citizens was arrested after dragging a cop 15 feet or so as she tried to flee. She had been followed by police after blowing three stop signs, Blue Lives Matter reported. They caught up with her in a parking lot and she went a bit bonkers.

Janay Rebecca Smith, 27, has been charged with multiple offenses, including resisting arrest, fleeing or attempting to elude, recklessly endangering another person, and aggravated assault of a police officer, the Daily Local News reported.

She claims to be indigenous because these Moorish Americans made that up as part of their creed, and based on a 1787 law long-since revoked.

She is considered dangerous and does not recognize the U.S. government or the courts of Pennsylvania.

Despite that, a judge reduced her bail to a mere $3500 so she could walk free because she said she would abide by the requirements. Only she doesn’t recognize the law. She was on the Dean’s List once or something.

Moorish Americans have links to Al Qaeda.

THIS IS HOW IT WENT DOWN

Shenkin said that Smith’s beliefs that she is a sovereign citizen “plays into her incentive to flee,” and “[raises] serious doubts that Ms. Smith recognizes the authority of the courts.”

“Why shouldn’t I take that into consideration?” the judge asked.

Smith’s attorney, Peter Jurs, seemed surprised to learn of his client’s beliefs, but insisted that she should be given a reduced bail because she was on the dean’s list at her college and had no prior criminal history, the Daily Local News reported.

“She assures me she will comply in every way with her bail restrictions,” Jurs told Shenkin.

Deputy District Attorney Michelle Frei adamantly argued against lowering Smith’s bail, and pointed out that she allegedly dragged a law enforcement officer with a motor vehicle.

“She is a danger to the community,” Frei declared.

Despite the concerns he raised throughout the hearing, Shenkin inexplicably opted to give Smith an opportunity to walk out of jail.

“If you are released, will you comply with [the bail] conditions?” Shenkin asked Smith at one point during the bond hearing.

“Yes, I will,” she answered.

And so, Shenkin dropped her bail to $3,500.

In her case file, the judge noted, were at least two letters she admitted to writing in which she takes issue with “the jurisdiction of the courts of Pennsylvania” and the United States. Despite that, he trusts her upon release.

These incompetent bleeding heart judges should be held responsible when they let dangerous people go and they commit crimes.

These lunatics can say anything and be believed by foolish judges.