Speaker AOC tells 2020 candidate to “sashay away” over Medicare for All

We already reported that former Governor Hickenlooper was booed and jeered at during his address at the Democratic National Convention in California for rejecting socialism and warning of the dangers of Medicare for All. Another normal Democrat suffered the same fate.

The same thing happened to former Rep. John Delaney (D-MD), who told the ‘Democrat’ [Socialist] audience that government-run Medicare for All is “actually not good policy.”

He explained why and advocated for universal healthcare but not a policy that takes 150 million Americans off their healthcare. In other words, he doesn’t want to eliminate personal health insurance. That is no longer an acceptable opinion for a Democrat to hold apparently.

Criticizing socialism is now taboo in the socialist/communist party of Democrats.

The true Speaker, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Socialista, called out Delaney and told him to “sashay away.”

Ocasio-Cortez blasted the 2020 contender in a tweet on Sunday, calling attention to his “awful, untrue line” about a government-run health care program.

“Since there’s so many people running for President (& not enough for Senate), instead of obsessing over who‘s a “frontrunner,” maybe we can start w some general eliminations. This awful, untrue line got boo’ed for a full minute. John Delaney, thank you but please sashay away,” the self-named Democratic Socialist tweeted.

She is wrong and he is right [although we do not support universal healthcare either], but facts don’t matter to the new Democrats.

Since there’s so many people running for President (& not enough for Senate), instead of obsessing over who‘s a “frontrunner,” maybe we can start w some general eliminations. This awful, untrue line got boo’ed for a full minute. John Delaney, thank you but please sashay away 👋🏽 https://t.co/0RDOwbfcgv — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 2, 2019

Presidential candidate John Delaney booed at CA Dem convention for saying: “Medicare for all may sound good but it’s actually not good policy nor is it good politics.” pic.twitter.com/aWwdeHM8nH — The Hill (@thehill) June 2, 2019

DELANEY RESPONDS

Delaney responded to the nasty know-it-all and the booers. with logic. He agrees with her basically, he’s really quite far left, he just has a more reasonable way to get there so they look less socialist [than they actually are].

Hey @AOC, we have the same goal, universal healthcare for everyone, we just have different ways of getting there. Healthcare is the #1 issue for voters, so let’s debate the way forward. Any show of your choosing. Healthcare is too important for tweets, we need real discussion. https://t.co/LDrWa9sZQD — John Delaney (@JohnDelaney) June 3, 2019

My plan provides healthcare coverage to every America as a right & it preserves private health insurance for those want it. Others favor Medicare For All, which makes private insurance illegal. Most Republicans favor doing nothing and eliminating the ACA. What’s your choice? — John Delaney (@JohnDelaney) June 3, 2019

Just so we are all on the same page, only 10% of Americans want to eliminate private insurance. The most popular option is my approach – give every American healthcare as a right but allows private insurance options. https://t.co/q67ehrPKU4 — John Delaney (@JohnDelaney) June 3, 2019

Another point, if you are booing Democrats, do you really expect the country to trust what you have to say if you can’t listen respectfully to people in your own party? Let’s raise the discourse and not fall down to the level of the president — John Delaney (@JohnDelaney) June 3, 2019