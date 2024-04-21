Speaker J: Indo-Pacific Bill Passed, Lost the Fake Border Bill

By
M DOWLING
-
0
1

Adding to the despicable news today, thanks to Speaker Johnson, the Indo-Pacific aid bill passed today, and the fake border bill failed as he knew it would. It was a phony effort. He thinks we’re stupid.

Johnson is a piece of work.

Watch as he claims he did what he believes “to be the right thing.”

This is infuriating. Instead of doing what’s right for America, Johnson did what’s right for the Democrat agenda. Instead of securing the US border, they are attempting to secure the Ukraine border, an effort that has been a complete failure so far.

Here the Democrats are, waving Ukraine’s flags, not US flags. These are people who hate us.

