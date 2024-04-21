Speaker J: Indo-Pacific Bill Passed, Lost the Fake Border Bill

Adding to the despicable news today, thanks to Speaker Johnson, the Indo-Pacific aid bill passed today, and the fake border bill failed as he knew it would. It was a phony effort. He thinks we’re stupid.

Johnson is a piece of work.

Watch as he claims he did what he believes “to be the right thing.”

Lack of money for securing the US Border held this bill up for MONTHS. Now all of a sudden it gets passed? What kind of side deal did they make you @SpeakerJohnson? You sellout ❌Speaker Johnson on passing of foreign aid bill: “I’ve done what I believe to be the right thing.”… pic.twitter.com/WzLJBuqZwi — {Matt} $XRPatriot (@matttttt187) April 20, 2024

The House GOP border bill failed 215-199. It was considered under suspension of the rules, which requires 2/3 majority for passage. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) April 20, 2024

NEWS — The Indo-Pacific aid bill has cleared the House by a wide margin. The vote was 385-34-1. Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan voted present. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) April 20, 2024

This is infuriating. Instead of doing what’s right for America, Johnson did what’s right for the Democrat agenda. Instead of securing the US border, they are attempting to secure the Ukraine border, an effort that has been a complete failure so far.

Here the Democrats are, waving Ukraine’s flags, not US flags. These are people who hate us.

This is the U.S. House of Representatives under the direction of Speaker Mike Johnson. Democrats are celebrating his total capitulation with no victory for securing our border. #MTV pic.twitter.com/TtaIgnX9eg — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) April 20, 2024

More Information

Speaker Johnson made it essentially impossible to vote for any of the bills before the House today without assisting in the effort to send $60 billion to Ukraine and up to $9 billion to Hamas. He also made it impossible to condition any of those things on U.S. border security. — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) April 20, 2024

Chip Roy is rightfully furious at Speaker Johnson! He exposes Mike Johnson’s lies about securing the US border before handing out foreign aid. pic.twitter.com/NWMtPC0rx4 — Eddie (@ICU1010) April 19, 2024

Rep. Chip Roy: “Well, here we are today with a sham vote. And let me be very clear that people saying that we stopped HR 2 in the Rules Committee and didn’t allow it to get connected to or get it to be attached to the Ukraine bill. They are lying. That is not true.” pic.twitter.com/uHdVhFqMHz — Real Mac Report (@RealMacReport) April 19, 2024

These are the faces of Americans who lost their lives at the hands of criminal illegal aliens who were allowed to roam our country under Joe Biden. The same administration would want nothing more than to get rid of voter ID so these illegals can vote. Chip Roy and Speaker… pic.twitter.com/Cd2yPKhlzy — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 14, 2024

