Speaker McCarthy Was Ousted in a 216 – 210 Vote

Speaker Kevin McCarthy is the first Speaker ever to be ousted in US history. The new normal is chaos. The plan going forward isn’t clear right now. It’s too bad this didn’t happen to Paul Ryan.

Eight Republicans, including Andy Biggs of Arizona, Ken Buck of Colorado, Tim Burchett of Tennessee, Eli Crane of Arizona, Matt Gaetz of Florida, Bob Good of Virginia, Nancy Mace of South Carolina, and Matt Rosendale of Montana, joined the entire Democratic conference to vote 216-210 in favor of declaring the office of the speaker vacant.

This move effectively removed McCarthy (R-Calif.) from power and plunged the chamber into turmoil as it now embarks on the challenging task of selecting his replacement.

Speaker McCarthy could run again.

NOW – Kevin McCarthy removed as Speaker of the U.S. House pic.twitter.com/6rfzxHTteT — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 3, 2023

The interim Speaker is Patrick McHenry.

Some people are happy. Mr. McCarthy broke his promise. The next Speaker shouldn’t be anyone from California.

McCarthy has left the building….. and the Speakership. pic.twitter.com/44rW93Vo2O — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) October 3, 2023

89 of my Republican colleagues and I voted against a CR over the weekend. We held Speaker McCarthy accountable for the promises he made in January. The bottom line is that he is out of line with the commitments that got him elected. pic.twitter.com/VuA9DKltq9 — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) October 3, 2023

