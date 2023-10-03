Speaker McCarthy Was Ousted in a 216 – 210 Vote

Speaker Kevin McCarthy is the first Speaker ever to be ousted in US history. The new normal is chaos. The plan going forward isn’t clear right now. It’s too bad this didn’t happen to Paul Ryan.
Eight Republicans, including Andy Biggs of Arizona, Ken Buck of Colorado, Tim Burchett of Tennessee, Eli Crane of Arizona, Matt Gaetz of Florida, Bob Good of Virginia, Nancy Mace of South Carolina, and Matt Rosendale of Montana, joined the entire Democratic conference to vote 216-210 in favor of declaring the office of the speaker vacant.
This move effectively removed McCarthy (R-Calif.) from power and plunged the chamber into turmoil as it now embarks on the challenging task of selecting his replacement.
Speaker McCarthy could run again.
NOW – Kevin McCarthy removed as Speaker of the U.S. House pic.twitter.com/6rfzxHTteT
— Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 3, 2023
The interim Speaker is Patrick McHenry.
Some people are happy. Mr. McCarthy broke his promise. The next Speaker shouldn’t be anyone from California.
McCarthy has left the building….. and the Speakership. pic.twitter.com/44rW93Vo2O
— Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) October 3, 2023
89 of my Republican colleagues and I voted against a CR over the weekend.
We held Speaker McCarthy accountable for the promises he made in January.
The bottom line is that he is out of line with the commitments that got him elected. pic.twitter.com/VuA9DKltq9
— Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) October 3, 2023
If the new Speaker is a Democrat, a majority of Republicans in the House will be happy because they can blame the Democrats! As far as a Democrat replacing McCarthy. how many have said a RINO is no different than a Democrat.
The next Speaker shouldn’t be anyone from California. Indeed!
Could she be any More smug talking to Biggs.
One of the most important promises that directly affects the lives of those in peril was promised by McCarthy. The J6 videos. He promised a full release but very very little actually came out. The House can’t be seen as assisting any ‘deplorables’. Also, the “Impeachment Inquiry” has also been a Joke.
There is no addition of chaos with McCarthy gone. Faux News narratives are junk.
It had to be done.
McCarthy supporters would be in error to support him to be speaker again, he is the cause of the chaos and inaction. But of course they were already in great error in January.
The Dems wanted him and that is about all you need to know.
I haven’t forgot how McCarthy was considered before Paul Ryan. McCarthy was already known at that time. Ryan was a policy wonk and most assumed he would be a better option.
Hard to know what to think! Cheer the fall of a RINO or cry over the chaos.
However, it is a powerful lesson to Republican leaders of the future. The Democrats are impervious to learning lessons as welling a being just plain corrupt.