Speaker McCarthy Was Ousted in a 216 – 210 Vote

By
M Dowling
-
6
30

Speaker Kevin McCarthy is the first Speaker ever to be ousted in US history. The new normal is chaos. The plan going forward isn’t clear right now. It’s too bad this didn’t happen to Paul Ryan.

Eight Republicans, including Andy Biggs of Arizona, Ken Buck of Colorado, Tim Burchett of Tennessee, Eli Crane of Arizona, Matt Gaetz of Florida, Bob Good of Virginia, Nancy Mace of South Carolina, and Matt Rosendale of Montana, joined the entire Democratic conference to vote 216-210 in favor of declaring the office of the speaker vacant.

This move effectively removed McCarthy (R-Calif.) from power and plunged the chamber into turmoil as it now embarks on the challenging task of selecting his replacement.

Speaker McCarthy could run again.

The interim Speaker is Patrick McHenry.

Some people are happy. Mr. McCarthy broke his promise. The next Speaker shouldn’t be anyone from California.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

6 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Papa
Guest
Papa
45 minutes ago

If the new Speaker is a Democrat, a majority of Republicans in the House will be happy because they can blame the Democrats! As far as a Democrat replacing McCarthy. how many have said a RINO is no different than a Democrat.

0
Reply
Greg
Guest
Greg
45 minutes ago

The next Speaker shouldn’t be anyone from California. Indeed!

Could she be any More smug talking to Biggs.

One of the most important promises that directly affects the lives of those in peril was promised by McCarthy. The J6 videos. He promised a full release but very very little actually came out. The House can’t be seen as assisting any ‘deplorables’. Also, the “Impeachment Inquiry” has also been a Joke.

0
Reply
The Prisoner
Guest
The Prisoner
49 minutes ago

There is no addition of chaos with McCarthy gone. Faux News narratives are junk.

It had to be done.

McCarthy supporters would be in error to support him to be speaker again, he is the cause of the chaos and inaction. But of course they were already in great error in January.

0
Reply
Mark Schwendau
Mark Schwendau
49 minutes ago

The Dems wanted him and that is about all you need to know.

0
Reply
Greg
Guest
Greg
42 minutes ago
Reply to  Mark Schwendau

I haven’t forgot how McCarthy was considered before Paul Ryan. McCarthy was already known at that time. Ryan was a policy wonk and most assumed he would be a better option.

0
Reply
Peter B. Prange
Guest
Peter B. Prange
58 minutes ago

Hard to know what to think! Cheer the fall of a RINO or cry over the chaos.
However, it is a powerful lesson to Republican leaders of the future. The Democrats are impervious to learning lessons as welling a being just plain corrupt.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz